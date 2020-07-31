GENEVA — Finger Lakes Health College of Nursing and Health Sciences graduated its 11th class of 38 students this spring during a WebEx virtual ceremony.
Dr. Jose Acevedo, president and CEO of Finger Lakes Health and president, Finger Lakes Health College of Nursing & Health Sciences, gave the President’s Address. Kathleen Mills, MS, RN Dean of the College, gave the Dean’s Address and Ardelle Bigos, C-MSRN, NE-BC, Vice President, Nursing gave the keynote address.
A special drive-thru graduation celebration was held, where graduates received their degrees, nursing pins and caps.
Among the awards presented were:
• Patricia Schillaci Memorial Award: Michael Chapman.
• Florence Nightingale Award: Heidi Valero.
• Emily Carson Memorial Award: Tiffany Shores.
• Aubrey DeMillo Memorial Award: Katherine Smith.
• James J. Dooley Memorial Award: Emily Howard.
• William J. DiCicco Memorial Award: Crystal Rosser.
• Barbara Alger Memorial Award: Carolyn Voytush.
• Nursing Student Determination Award: Martin Yehonri Coulibaly.
Graduates include:
Clifton Springs: Carolyn Vojtush.
Geneva: Theresa Fletcher, Emily Howard, Crystal Rosser and Nan Vasile.
Lyons: Jessica Buisch and Joelyn Osipovitch.
Naples: Poet Rohring.
Newark: Jolen Boughton, Elizabeth Conklin and Michelle Minutolo
Ovid: Ashley Miles.
Penn Yan: Jamie Darnell and Courtney Merkley.
Phelps: Megan Falkey.
Rochester: Brianne Alston, Diana Arroyo, Christina Barbieri, Ron Berrouet, Dan Butakov, Kelsey Butler, Yehonri Martin Coulibaly, Charlotte Holmes, Omar Hossain, La’Qudia Lawrence, Angela Ortiz, Chelsea Tobin, Altonesha Walden, Dylan Winkler and Calley Woodmancy.
Seneca Castle: Heidi Valerio.
Waterloo: Erin Bartran and Tiffany Shores.
Other graduates were Camryn Guldenschuh of Calendonia; Robin Kimanski of Hamlin; Michael Chapman of Hinsdale; Paige Mitchell of Mineville; and Katherine Smith of Watertown.
Finger Lakes Health College of Nursing and Health Sciences offers flexibility to students seeking an associate degree in Applied Science with a major in nursing. As a privileged part of Geneva General Hospital, its unique hospital-based program allows for students to gain clinical experience on its campus in Geneva. Finger Lakes Health College of Nursing also has a dual degree bachelor of science in nursing degree in partnership with Keuka College.