OVID — South Seneca Central School District senior Chamberlain Bauder, son of Averell and Tina Bauder of Willard, was selected as a member of the NYS School Music Association Conference All-State Mixed Chorus.
He joined singers from across the state in a performance at the Eastman Theatre in Rochester on Sunday, Dec. 8. Conference All-State is the highest level ensemble in the Music Association.
Last spring over 6,500 choral and instrumental students participated in the Music Association’s solo festival. Students must score 98-100 in order to be considered for a position in one of the Conference All-State ensembles. Approximately 900 students are offered membership in one of the eight choral or instrumental ensembles. Bauder scored 100 on his Level VI solo. He was selected for the Mixed Chorus as a Bass II this year after being named an alternate last year.
His choral directors at South Seneca have been Kyla Perry and Kate Bobsein. He is currently taking private voice lessons with Wendra Trowbridge at St. Peter’s Arts Academy.
An honors student at South Seneca, Chamberlain is a four-year member of the chorus and vocal jazz groups. He also participates in band and jazz band. President of the Falcon Players Drama Club, he has performed in numerous fall shows and the spring musical since fifth Grade, receiving Theater Association of NYS awards for excellence in performance for his portrayal of The Beast in “Beauty and the Beast” as a sophomore and a meritorious award for his portrayal of The Pharaoh in last year’s production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.”
He is currently an intern with the William Smith College Athletic Department and is considering studying sports management.