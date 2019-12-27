Wayne-Finger Lakes region superintendents has honored 23 deserving students through the inaugural Wayne-Finger Lakes Superintendent Award Program.
The event was hosted by Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES in its conference center on the Newark campus.
The program, which is set to occur annually, was devised to provide special recognition to standout students from across the Wayne-Finger Lakes region. Students within each district were eligible to apply for the award and then selected by district leaders based on qualities such as honesty, compassion, perseverance, responsibility, kindness, resiliency and industriousness.
This year’s award winners include Jesse Crocker of Bloomfield, Alexandra Braniecki of Canandaigua, Emma Rath of Clyde-Savannah, Isabella Levanduski of Dundee, Helene Becker of Gananda, Suhaily Garcia of Geneva, Liam Prendergast of Marcus Whitman, James Hallett of Honeoye, Derrick Tandle of Lyons, McKenzie Schaertl of Red Jacket, Cameron Miller of Marion, Giana Vest of Naples, Lauren MacTaggart of Newark, Lauren Bullard of North Rose-Wolcott, Elizabeth Wieber of Pal-Mac, Rachel Wheeler of Penn Yan, Molly Mueller of Midlakes, Olivia Morse of Romulus, Michael Eller of Seneca Falls, Daniella Santacruz of Sodus, Veronica Dominguez of Victor, Claire Brewer of Wayne, and Rachel Ramsdell of Williamson.
From the 23 district winners, three overall winners were selected and presented with a scholarship. Winning first place was Claire Brewer of Wayne, second place went to Michael Eller of Seneca Falls, and Derrick Tandle of Lyons received third place.
Finger Lakes Community College President Dr. Robert K. Nye served as the guest speaker for the event. Nye spoke of the importance of leadership and striving for success in all that you do, a poignant message for the group of students in attendance. Student scholarship recipients who choose to attend FLCC will have their scholarships matched by the college.
The program has been supported by Campus Construction Management, Ferrara Fiorenza PC and Reliant Community Credit Union.