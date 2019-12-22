PENN YAN — Michael Boesel has been elected president of Palmyra-Macedon Dollars for Scholars.
Boesel, a 1991 Pal-Mac graduate, has been a Dollars for Scholars board member since 2013 and will formally assume the role from current president Robert Yost in January.
“I have long valued the contribution that DFS makes to the youth of our communities and I welcome expanding my role toward that goal,” stated Boesel.
Boesel has served as Palmyra Town and Village Highway Superintendent since 2005 and was a past president of the New York State Association of Town Superintendents of Highways. He lives in Palmyra with his wife, Kathy. His four children, Angie, Bailey, Seth and Thomas, have all been students at Pal-Mac.
Yost, who joined the Board in 2001, has served as president since 2009. In addition to his role with Dollars for Scholars, Yost is a member of the Palmyra-Macedon Rotary Club having received the Paul Harris Award, and will begin his third term as president this coming year. He has also served as the squad commander for the James Hickey Post 120 Sons of the American Legion.
Yost thanked the board of trustees for their support saying, “It has been a privilege to work with such a dedicated group of educators, students, administrators and community members. Our citizens can be proud of their outstanding and continuing support of our students.”
Pal-Mac Superintendent Bob Ike thanked Yost for his service saying “Not only is Mr. Yost a trusted leader, but he exemplifies ideals of community service and giving back.”
To donate to the program or get involved in its work, contact Joan DeCann at joandecann@yahoo.com or (315) 690-2709.