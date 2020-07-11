CANANDAIGUA — Canandaigua city resident Lion Past District Governor Richard Ernst was presented with the Progressive Robert J. Uplinger Distinguished Service Award for 24 years of dedicated service to the community.
The presentation took place with a few Lions on Ernst’s patio. Present at the ceremony were Lions Dr. Geoff Hallstead (treasurer), Richard Vara (board member), Richard Ernst (lion tamer), Rod Dutton (president), Bill Williams (past council chair of the New York State Lions from the Rushville Lions Club), Canandaigua Lions Diane Seward (secretary) and Marie Vara (member).
Ernst joined the Canandaigua Lions Club at the invitation of Lion Rod Dutton in December 1996. Within a year, he had been named lion tamer and served as the bulletin editor.
During his long Lions career, Ernst sponsored five members and held multiple positions in the Club and District. He is a two-time club president, was vice president seven times, lion tamer for nine years, tail twister for three, and director for 12 years (six of which were as membership director).
He has also been chair (in some cases multiple times) of the following Club committees: Club Bulletin, Club Pin, Beeper Ball, Publicity, Wood Library Liaison, Red Cross Blood Drive, Multi-Club Program/Club Programs, and Membership — and was key in establishing and carrying out the club’s vision screening efforts, most recently called KidSight. He grew the program to screen children city-wide in a variety of settings and was responsible for obtaining the photoscreening camera by applying for a grant through F.F. Thompson Hospital.
Ernst held the position of zone Chair in 2006-07, as region chair the following two years, and first vice district governor in 2009-10 prior to serving as District Governor for District 20E2 for the 2010-11 Lions year. As a Past District Governor, he was a member of multiple district committees such as district global membership, New York state and Bermuda Foundation, and District Special Funds Project Chair. He also received recognition in the form of International President’s Certificate of Appreciation (2007 and 2013), International President’s Leadership Award (2009), International President, Lightkeeper – Harbor Light, Master Award, Silver Level (2011), and District Governor’s Certificate of Appreciation in 2015.
Ernste earned a Melvin Jones Fellowship in the 2011-12 Lions year and his first Robert J. Uplinger Award during 2014-15.