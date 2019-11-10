CANANDAIGUA — The Canandaigua Lions Club recently recognized member Sam Potter with the Club’s highest award — the Robert J. Uplinger Award.
The award recognizes outstanding service. Potter is the longest serving current Lion in the club, having joined in 1983. He has served 15 years as a director, 14 years as eye exam chair, and has held an additional 17 positions within the club, including president (four times), Fishing Derby co-chair, fundraising chair, public service chair, greeter, county fair information booth chair, Lion of the Year committee chair, 2nd vice president (two years), Finger Lakes Region Lions Hearing Foundation director (two years), eyeglass collection box/Canandaigua co-chair (two years), pill bottle collection co-chair (two years), meeting programs chair (two years), Lion Tamer (three years), 1st vice president (4four years), Sonnenberg Winterfest chair (four years), Lions mint sales (four years), and membership chair (five years).
One of Potter’s passions has been to increase membership, and he has personally sponsored 11 new members, which has brought him Lions International, District, and Canandaigua Lions acclaim. He was also presented the Club Lion of the Year Award in 1991 and in 1998. He additionally earned the District “Humanitarian of the Year” Award in 2009.
The Uplinger award, named for the Lions Club’s 55th International President, who was from Syracuse, is the highest award that can be given by a Lions Club in local Multiple District and is presented to individuals who exemplify Uplinger’s commitment to service.
District Governor Dave Noteboom and his wife, Judy, attended the presentation.