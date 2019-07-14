PENN YAN — The 100 answers that prospective citizens must learn before becoming U.S. citizens can be daunting: 13 are numbers, 13 are proper names, and the breadth of topics ranges from history to government to geography. Then there are all the dates and other information from a 21-page application.
Talk about tough. But not for Delfino Ortiz Castillo.
“We couldn’t believe how fast he mastered it. He had most of the information down within two weeks,” said volunteer Nancy Richardson, who tutored Castillo and leads Literacy Volunteers of Ontario-Yates’ ESL program at 117 Elm St.
His moment of glory came June 25 when he was sworn-in as a U.S. citizen at Rochester City Hall.
There to celebrate with Castillo were Richardson; his interpreter, Ita Vasquez; Scott Osborn, owner of Fox Run Vineyards, where he’s worked since leaving Mexico 19 years ago; and vineyard manager John Kaiser.
Castillo and his wife are the parents of three grown children. He’s probably best known around town for his bike riding, which includes cycling back and forth to work. Because Castillo is over age 55 and has been a permanent resident of the United States for more than 15 years, he was eligible to take the test in his native language, Spanish.
Jerome Singletary from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services welcomed the 48 new citizens from 28 countries, and U.S. Magistrate Judge Marion W. Payson administered the oath of allegiance.
“America strives toward the goal of freedom, liberty, and justice for all,” Payson said, telling the new citizens, “Voting and serving on a jury are privileges of citizenship. America always was and is a country of people from many different cultures, races, and identities.” We are a country of immigrants, and it enriches our ideals.
“Immigrants come because they believe in the hopes and opportunities this country offers. I’m proud of you; your family and friends are proud of you. Our country embraces you as new citizens.”
A League of Women Voters representative explained the voter registration process, encouraged all the new citizens to register, and provided the necessary forms.
The American Legion Auxiliary passed out small flags and explained flag etiquette and proper respect for the flag.
“Delfino is SO happy to be a citizen!” Richardson said, noting he is grateful to Literacy Volunteers for the help he received, especially assistance with all the paperwork involved.
