CLYDE — Clyde-Savannah High School has named Jack Bastian valedictorian and Hunter Donselaar salutatorian of its Class of 2020.
Bastian has earned a 95.598% cumulative GPA and will graduate with 15 college credits. He has been on the principal’s honor roll every quarter since his freshman year. He was inducted into the National Honor Society during his junior year and served as vice president during his senior year. Bastian has served as treasurer, secretary and vice president of Student Council.
In addition, Bastian has participated in cross country, JV basketball, indoor track and JV and varsity baseball, serving as captain for the last two years.
He has worked as a custodian for Clyde-Savannah Elementary School during his junior and senior years and participated in community service activities with the National Honor Society and has been recognized for academic achievements and community service by the Rotary Club.
Bastian has been accepted for fall admission at State University of Buffalo to study environmental engineering. He is the son of Emilie, in Clyde, and Jason and Brooke, in Savannah.
Donselaar, son of Richard and Randi, achieved a cumulative GPA of 92.543% and is graduating with nine college credits.
While at Clyde-Savannah he was named Student of the Quarter for technology and received the Outstanding Academic Achievement Award and was recognized as a Scholar-Athlete while participating in bowling, basketball, baseball and football. He has earned student of the quarter honors for math and received the National Football Foundation Scholar Athlete Award. Donselaar also participated in Varsity Club.
He is a member Savannah Family of God Church, where he volunteers by helping present church dinners and volunteering at church yard sales. He has worked part time at his family’s restaurant and bowling alley, Donselaar’s Sports Bar and Grill, as well as at the Wayne Hills Country Club as a groundskeeper.
Donselaar has been accepted for fall admission at Monroe Community College to study optics technology.