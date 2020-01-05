CLYDE — Clyde-Savannah middle and high school students and staff recently attended the 32nd annual New York State Council on Leadership and Student Activities Conference in Lake Placid.
Student council members who attended were Olivia Drahms, Julia Rockwell, Samantha Sullivan, Leah Yonge, Erin Mann, Kelsie DiSanto, Ashlyn Rattray and Lily McGee.
They were chaperoned by middle school student council advisor Amanda Lyttle, high school student council advisor Kelly Haining and assistant principal Nora Haldeman.
They were awarded first place in the flag competition.