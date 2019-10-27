Students of the Month: Clyde

Twelve Clyde-Savannah Middle School and High School students were recognized as students of the month for their leadership skills.

CLYDE — Clyde-Savannah students in grades 6 through 12 were recently recognized for their leadership abilities.

A total of 12 students were nominated by staff members as leaders in the schools for their behavior during September.

Clyde-Savannah Middle School Principal Jennifer Kelly highlighted the students for their outstanding leadership abilities.

Middle school and high school students will be honored on a monthly basis for the remainder of the school year. Each month will focus on a different trait and the students who best exemplify it will be recognized.

The following students were recognized for September:

Grade 6: Tristian Black and Derek Cole

Grade 7: Logan Bell and Jessica Sullivan

Grade 8: Masson Record and Ryan VanVleck

Grade 9: Evan Thayer

Grade 10: Colton Rice

Grade 11: Emma VanVleck

Grade 12: Eddie Glanert, Lily McGee, and Emma Rath

