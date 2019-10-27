CLYDE — Clyde-Savannah students in grades 6 through 12 were recently recognized for their leadership abilities.
A total of 12 students were nominated by staff members as leaders in the schools for their behavior during September.
Clyde-Savannah Middle School Principal Jennifer Kelly highlighted the students for their outstanding leadership abilities.
Middle school and high school students will be honored on a monthly basis for the remainder of the school year. Each month will focus on a different trait and the students who best exemplify it will be recognized.
The following students were recognized for September:
Grade 6: Tristian Black and Derek Cole
Grade 7: Logan Bell and Jessica Sullivan
Grade 8: Masson Record and Ryan VanVleck
Grade 9: Evan Thayer
Grade 10: Colton Rice
Grade 11: Emma VanVleck
Grade 12: Eddie Glanert, Lily McGee, and Emma Rath