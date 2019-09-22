All-State Treble Choir

Brianna Sullivan (left) and Madison Secor were recently selected to the Junior High Area All-State Treble Choir.

 Submitted photo

CLYDE — Clyde-Savannah students Madison Secor (grade 9) and Brianna Sullivan (grade 8) will represent their district at the New York State School Music Association Zone 2 Junior High Area All-State Festival.

Secor and Sullivan will perform in the treble choir at the festival.

“This is a huge honor for Madison and Brianna as they were selected from vocal students across seven counties,” said Clyde-Savannah chorus teacher Pamela Teelin. “I am so proud of them and I know they will do a great job representing Clyde-Savannah.”

The festival will be held on Nov. 1 and 2 at the Athena Performing Arts Center in Greece and will feature the talents of the band, orchestra, and mixed chorus, in addition to the treble choir.

Tags

Recommended for you

Loading...
Loading...