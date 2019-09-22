CLYDE — Clyde-Savannah students Madison Secor (grade 9) and Brianna Sullivan (grade 8) will represent their district at the New York State School Music Association Zone 2 Junior High Area All-State Festival.
Secor and Sullivan will perform in the treble choir at the festival.
“This is a huge honor for Madison and Brianna as they were selected from vocal students across seven counties,” said Clyde-Savannah chorus teacher Pamela Teelin. “I am so proud of them and I know they will do a great job representing Clyde-Savannah.”
The festival will be held on Nov. 1 and 2 at the Athena Performing Arts Center in Greece and will feature the talents of the band, orchestra, and mixed chorus, in addition to the treble choir.