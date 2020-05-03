CLYDE — Clyde-Savannah Central School District recently welcomed Susan Gray as its new assistant superintendent for business and operations.
She comes to Clyde-Savannah with many years of experience as a school business official and takes over for Mary Beth Uetz, who retired at the beginning of April.
“Great educational opportunities have always been a priority for me as a parent and as an administrator,” Gray said. “Clyde-Savannah is appealing to me because I enjoy working in small, rural districts. The sense of community and pride in smaller districts make them great places for connections and allow for greater involvement in the educational process of students, as well as community activities.”
Gray, of Newark, has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Medaille College, a master’s degree in educational administration from The College at Brockport, and a certificate of advanced study in school district business leadership from The College at Brockport.
Most recently, she was the business administrator for Spencer-Van Etten Central School District. She has also previously served as the assistant superintendent for business at Red Creek Central School District, director of business and finance at Geneva City School District, fiscal manager at Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES, and held several positions in the business office and middle school pupil support office at Phelps-Clifton Springs Central School District.