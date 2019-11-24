Cobblestone SOM: Sina

FARMINGTON — Cobblestone Arts Center’s student of the month for November is Sina, short for Thomasina, a 27-year-old who lives in Penfield.
Sina grew up in Newark with her parents and older brother Christopher. Sina said that she likes going out every day with her friends at Cobblestone’s Dayhab Without Walls program. Students visit parks, libraries, and museums. She also said she likes the carousel at the mall and shopping. Things that make her happy are dancing, music, and singing.
For more information about Cobblestone’s arts program for people with disabilities, visit CobblestoneArtsCenter.com or call (585) 398-0220.