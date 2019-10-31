ONTARIO — Rochester Area Community Foundation recently honored a Wayne County couple with a philanthropy award at its annual report to the community luncheon.
Laura “Jinny” Loomis and Dr. Norman Loomis of Ontario were two of the four local philanthropists honored at the luncheon. They were introduced by longtime friend retired state Assemblyman Bob Oaks.
Jinny was the first woman elected to the Ontario Town Board in the early 1970s and returned for another stint in the 1990s. For many years, she also served on the advisory committee of the Foundation’s Wayne County Community Endowment and also was a member of the Community Foundation board for 13 years.
As a physician, Norman took care of tens of thousands of Wayne County individuals and families during his 42-year career. He became one of the first family doctors to get privileges at Strong Hospital. He was chief of the Department of Family Practice at Rochester General Hospital for many years and served on the hospital board. He also was an on-site physician at the Olympics in Lake Placid in 1980.
Norman was named Town of Ontario’s Citizen of the Year in 1973 and, in 2015, he and Jinny received the Ontario Chamber of Commerce’s Lifetime Achievement Award.
Also receiving Philanthropy Awards were Clay Osborne and Harold Samloff, both of Pittsford. All honorees received a bronze loving cup designed by the late Wendell Castle.
During the luncheon, attended by 560 guests, the Community Foundation highlighted the 35th anniversary of the Wayne County Community Endowment, which has distributed nearly $1 million in local grants since 1986 to benefit Wayne County.
The Foundation announced that it awarded a record high $37 million in grants during its fiscal year.
That record high amount is a result of 6,943 grants awarded between April 1, 2018 and March 31, 2019 through the competitive grant process led by the Foundation’s Program-Distributions Committee and Board of Directors and hundreds of other competitive and donor-specified grantmaking opportunities.
The generosity of donors also led to another record — the opening of 98 new charitable funds by individuals, families, and organizations who want to support their favorite causes or nonprofit organizations, help their communities, and provide for those most in need.