DUNDEE — Michelle Conner, a member of the Class of 2019 at Dundee Central School, has been awarded the Ruth Soules Scholarship.
Ruth (Allen) Soules’ family established the scholarship in her memory to be awarded to a Dundee Central School graduate planning to pursue a career in nursing or other health care-related field. Conner has been accepted to study nursing at St. John Fisher College in Rochester.
During her high school career, Conner achieved high honor roll status and received the Presidential award and DTA Highest Achievement Award. She participated in the Health Professions program at Finger Lakes Technical and Career Center, where she received Top of the Trade award and was inducted into the BOCES National Technical Honors Society.
In the community, Conner participated in the Scottish Festival and A Touch of Christmas programs, the Big Brother Big Sister Program and the blood drive cantina for the American Red Cross. She participated in student government, Natural Helpers, Masterminds and peer tutoring. She played varsity volleyball, track & field and soccer and participated in musical pursuits including winter percussion, steel drums, Scotsmen Singers, concert band, marching band, chorus and musical theater.
The $1,000, one-year scholarship memorializes Soules who received her licensed practical nursing degree from the Marion S. Whelan School of Practical Nursing at Geneva General Hospital. The scholarship is awarded annually to a Dundee Central School graduate who plans to attend the Marion S. Whelan School of Practical Nursing in Geneva, or secondarily, another nursing school, or thirdly, pursuing another health care related career.
The scholarship, which is administered through the Finger Lakes Health Foundation, is awarded on the basis of academic achievement, participation in school and community activities, commitment to a career in healthcare services and recommendations.
To support the scholarship, send a check, payable to the Finger Lakes Health Foundation, to the Foundation Office, 196 North St., Geneva, NY 14456. Note that the gift is for the Ruth Soules Memorial Scholarship on the check. Or, donate online at www.flhealth.org/make-a-donation/.
For more information, call (315) 787-4050.
