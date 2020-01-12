GENEVA — A couple with ties to Geneva have authored a book about their daughter’s struggle with anorexia.
Jack and Linda Mazur’s book, “Emilee: The Story of a Girl and Her Family Hijacked by Anorexia,” is available for purchase on Amazon.
Linda (DeBacco) Mazur and her family were long-time residents of Geneva. Her father, Carmen DeBacco, owned and operated a barber shop in Geneva for many years.
Today, the Mazurs live in Penfield.
Through the use of parallel narrative, Linda and John Mazur provide an intimate and realistic account of how their world was turned upside down by anorexia nervosa. Their daughter, a talented athlete and musician, raised in a loving home, surrounded by friends, was undermined by a ruthless inner voice that claimed her body and her spirit.
The Mazurs spent hundreds of hours in hospitals and in conversation with medical professionals locally and across the country in an attempt to save their daughter, Emilee, from the ravages of anorexia. Their book reveals frightening gaps and inconsistencies in the treatment of anorexia and addiction, as well as the need to implement a holistic, integrated and coordinated care plan for those who suffer from eating disorders.
The book has received strong praise from the medical and mental health community, including Dr. Richard Kreipe, founding director of the Child and Adolescent Eating Disorder Program at the University of Rochester Medical Center, Dr. Jennifer Gaudiani, founder and medical director of the Gaudiani Clinic and author of “Sick Enough,” and Dr. Mary Tantillo, director of the Western New York Comprehensive Care Center for Eating Disorders.
When the Mazurs’ daughter was born in 1981, they never dreamed they’d be drawn into the complicated, inconsistent and often cruel world of eating disorders and treatment. Jack, a pharmacist, and Linda, a salon owner and Reiki practitioner, reached out to the health care system they’d trusted all their lives when their adult daughter, Emilee, was diagnosed with an eating disorder. In 2016, when Emilee was 35, the Mazurs lost their daughter to a mental illness with the highest mortality rate. Insurance rules and HIPPA laws compounded their loss and frustration: even though Emilee’s disease destroyed her ability to make good choices in her own best interest, her parents were, in effect, closed off from her care.
The Mazurs are working to shed light on the plight of young adults suffering from eating disorders and the unique challenges they face, especially the isolation associated with the disease. Their hope is to promote a coordinated, compassionate and person-centered approach to eating disorders, to bring awareness to the pitfalls of current treatment and, by sharing Emilee’s story, to save other parents from the anguish they endured in navigating complex and sometimes case-hardened systems.
For more information, go to facebook.com/jacklinpublishing/ or twitter.com/EmileeStory.