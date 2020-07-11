PENN YAN — A Mexican woman who grew up in California became a U.S. citizen in early July.
But despite months of preparation, her big day caught her off-guard. The way it typically works is that a candidate for citizenship files a lengthy application and goes to Syracuse for fingerprinting, to Buffalo for the all-important interview, and to Rochester to be sworn in with scores of others from a dozen or more countries.
Those steps are often separated by months. Ana Scheel, who has lived in Branchport for 12 years, passed each hurdle in the usual fashion until the COVID-19 shutdown brought things to a screeching halt, forcing the cancellation of her late March interview. When it was finally rescheduled, Nancy Richardson, who runs the ESL program at Literacy Volunteers of Ontario-Yates in Penn Yan, accompanied Scheel to Buffalo.
“I thought ‘Now it will take forever to get a swearing-in date,’” Richardson said. But, no. On July 1, Scheel and one other person passed the interview and instead of awaiting a ceremony date in Rochester, they were immediately sworn in at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Buffalo Field Office.
“Unfortunately, I couldn’t go in and didn’t get to see it,” said Richardson, who has shared the special moment with more than a dozen local residents in recent years. “We didn’t even know that was how it was going to happen. But Ana is thrilled!”
To prepare for her citizenship interview, she worked with tutor Jim Cook and Keuka College professor Malia Spofford, who also volunteers with LVOY, to learn the answers to 100 civics and history questions. She works at Apple Barrel Orchards in Penn Yan and has four grown daughters living in California.
Anyone interested in pursuing citizenship, English language learning, or reading or high school equivalency tutoring is encouraged to call LVOY at (585) 396-1686 or (315) 536-6799.