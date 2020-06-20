CLIFTON SPRINGS — Midlakes High School has named Sarah Crane and Emma Curran as valedictorian and salutatorian for its Class of 2020.
Crane, daughter of Jennifer and Lewis Crane, as been accepted for fall admission to study biochemistry with an environmental emphasis at State University College ESF.
While at Midlakes she was inducted into the National Honor Society, achieved mastery in math and science, and was named a Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Ambassador and a Scholar Athlete. She received the chemistry achievement award, good character award, Hobart and William Smith Finger Lakes Scholar Award, Chatham University Healthy Planet Award, Spirit of Cross Country Award, and Most Outstanding Track Athlete Award. Crane participated in Interact Club, Environmental Club, varsity cross country, indoor and outdoor track and field and placed sixth at leagues for 1,500-meter run, sectional qualifier for 1,500-meter run, 2,000-meter steeplechase, 1500-meter race walk and cross country. She was elected junior class secretary, and participated in Eagles in Training.
Curran, daughter of Jennifer and Patrick Curran, has been accepted for fall admission to study psychology at Clarkson University.
While at Midlakes she was inducted into the National Honor Society, achieved mastery in math and science, and was named a Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Ambassador and a Scholar Athlete. Curran also received the University of Rochester George Eastman Young Leaders Award.
She participated in Interact Club, varsity swimming and diving, serving as team captain; CSAY Seahawk Swim Team, state qualifier for the 50-meter freestyle with the Clifton Springs YMCA, sectional qualifier for the 100-meter backstroke, 50-meter freestyle, 100-meter butterfly, 200 medley relay and was the winner of the Finger Lakes Swimming Official Sportsmanship Award.