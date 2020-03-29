CLIFTON SPRINGS — Hunter DeJonge of Clifton Springs was among six students recently inducted into the Zeta V Chapter of the Sigma Lambda Chi international construction management honor society at State University College of Technology at Alfred’s School of Architecture, Management, and Engineering Technology.
He is pursuing a construction management bachelor’s degree.
To be installed by a chapter, a student must be at least a junior and have a GPA in the upper 20 percent of qualified students in the program. They must also have participated in one or more extracurricular activities; demonstrated excellent leadership, character, and personality traits; and worked in some phase of construction for at least one summer or winter break.