GENEVA — The DeSales High School Class of 1969 celebrated its 50-year class reunion on Aug. 9 and 10.
Friday evening events included a social hour, hors d’oeuvres and dinner at the Geneva Country Club. Special guests included Sister Mary Ann Mayer (formerly Sister Christine) and Marie Sidoti (formerly Sister Thomas). Jim Petrosino served as the master of ceremonies.
Saturday’s events included a class Mass celebrated at St. Francis de Sales Church and officiated by the Rev. Thomas Mull. Class readers were Arlene Fospero McDermott, Kay Serafine Abraham, Joanne Zeoli McCheyne and Mary Jeanne Rinaldo Tandle. Gift bearers were Marilyn Serrett Howard, Abraham, McCheyne and Tandle. Classmate John Paulsen, guitarist and vocalist, led the congregation in his rendition of “You’ve Got a Friend” and the alma mater. He was accompanied by cantor Cecilia Augustus and organist Chris Sauter-Milligan.
Following Mass, classmates gathered at the Geneva Welcome Center to reminisce and socialize. The evening culminated with dancing to the music of Agonal Rhythm at Rylie Js.
There were 100 students in the Class of 1969, and 47 were able to participate in the weekend’s activities.
The 13 class members who are deceased were remembered and honored throughout the weekend.