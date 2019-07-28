GENEVA — Adriel Douglass was recently commissioned as a Pennsylvania state game warden after 51 weeks of intensive training and assigned as the district officer for northern Wayne County.
Douglass was a member of the 31st Cadet Class of the Game Commission’s Ross Leffler School of Conservation in Harrisburg.
Douglass, originally from Geneva, earned his associate degree in natural resource conservation law enforcement from Finger Lakes Community College in 2012, and his bachelor’s degree in religious studies from Clarks Summit University in 2013.
State game wardens are responsible for administering a wide variety of Game Commission programs within an assigned district of about 350 square miles.
Primary duties include law enforcement, responding to wildlife conflicts, conservation education and administration of the Hunter-Trapper Education program. Officers also are responsible for supervising and training part-time deputy game wardens.
