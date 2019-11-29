NEWARK — Jeffery Garrett, a Newark High School graduate now working as a special education teacher at Perkins School was the guest speaker at the school’s annual Academic Excellence Awards dinner.
The dinner, coordinated by NHS 9th and 10th grade English and film studies teacher Chelsea Fladd, honors students in 10th to 12 grades for earning an average of 90 or better during each quarter of the 2018-19 school year.
Garrett has received two associate degrees from Finger Lakes Community College and two bachelor’s degrees in psychology and inclusive education from Nazareth College. He is scheduled to complete a master’s degree in inclusive education this December.
Later, NHS Principal Tom Roote and Assistant Principal Robyn Ross-Squirrell presented students with certificates of recognition for their academic achievement.
Class of 2020 recipients included Alison Avery, Phoebe Bates, Anna Bouwens, McKenna Briggs, Adria Brown, Kelsie Bushart, Benjamin Cepulo, Sami Chamberlain, Alycia Divelbliss, Hannah Fisher, Cherylanne Garrett, Andrew Greene, Lynzee Havert, Emma Healy, Matthew Hutteman, Julia Kellogg, McKenna Kersten, Gracie Ketcham, Evelyn LoTempio, Lauren MacTaggart, McKinley Miller, Nadia Rothpearl, Emily Tang, Madeline Tulloch, Kayla Williams and McKenna Williamson.
Class of 2021 recipients included Alexandra Briggs, Michaela Colacino, Phillip Collom, Rachel George, Ryan Hermanet, Morgan Hildreth, Nicholas LaVilla, Leah Lockwood, Catlyn McEmery, Joshua Mercer, Stephen Skvarek, Jacob Stalker, Carter Steve, Tyhiera Streeter, Julius Teabout, Jackson Vermeulen and Cameron Watson.
Class of 2022 recipients included Cody Acquista, Natalie Bates, Preston Berrios, Devina Bueg, Dylan Burley, Kylee Camacho, Gabriel Caraballo, Adam Card, Jason Chen, Everett Cole, James Crawford, Courtney Crowley, Bria Dano, Morgan Davis, Allison Exton, Benjamin Fisher, Chad French, Caleb George-Cady, Broden Haltiner, Jenna Havert, Zachary Herd, Brevin Horton, Jonathan Jensen, Emma Kuhn, Lisa Lape, Elijah Malach, Zachary Mallette, Caroline McGavisk, John Murphy Jr., Megan Napolean, Michael Oberdorf, Mackenzy Peters, Adrian Rivera, Jacob Rodriquez, Jayce Smith, Veronica Swann, Courtni Tang, Gabriella Taylor and Trinity Wells.
Students who had been recognized for two or more consecutive years at the dinner receive athletic passes that allow free attendance at all athletic events for the upcoming year at NHS.