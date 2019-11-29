Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES, EXCEPT UP TO 4 INCHES ACROSS THE NORTHERN FINGER LAKES. TOTAL ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND ONE TENTH OF AN INCH. * WHERE...NIAGARA, ORLEANS, MONROE, WAYNE, NORTHERN ERIE, GENESEE, LIVINGSTON, AND ONTARIO COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM EST SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PERIODS OF SNOW, SLEET OR FREEZING RAIN WILL RESULT IN SLIPPERY ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES. SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. SUBMIT SNOW AND ICE REPORTS THROUGH OUR WEBSITE OR SOCIAL MEDIA. &&