NEWARK — PLA Media has promoted Rory Edmonds to the role of graphic design and social media manager.
The Newark High School and Belmont University graduate joined the Nashville, Tenn., company in March 2019 as a graphic designer and social media assistant. In this new role, Edmonds will be directing the strategic planning of PLA Media’s social media accounts while also expanding the offerings of its graphic design and content creation services.
Before PLA Media, Edmonds executed branding and social media for Chago’s Cantina in Nashville, Tenn. in addition to his tenures with Kaleidoscope Media and FlyteVu. While completing his first degree at Finger Lakes Community College, he served as president of the FLCC Student Corporation where he managed the multi-million dollar student activities account and researched and launched the college’s first mascot.