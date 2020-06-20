GENEVA — Geneva City School District has named Ryan Fishback as valedictorian and Ro-Ann Shen as salutatorian of its Class of 2020.
Fishback, son of Dawn and Chip Fishback, has been accepted for fall admission at Virginia Tech to study data analytics.
While at GHS, he has participated in varsity tennis and soccer, and concert band. In 2019, he was the New York state singles champion in tennis. He has been a member of the Math Team, Interact Club and National Honor Society.
Shen, daughter of Yingzhen and WeiShen, has been accepted for fall admission at Cornell University to study biomedical engineering.
While at Geneva, she participated in cross country, track and field, Drama Club, Lights in Geneva, Interact and National Honor Society.