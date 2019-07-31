Five area 2019 high school graduates were each recently awarded a $750 Grant-in-Aid from the Omega Chapter of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, an organization for key women educators, to assist them as they matriculate in the field of education in the fall.

Winners of the scholarships include

Phelps-Clifton Springs School District: Riley Backus, history at State University College at Geneseo; Autumn Javier, early childhood education at Finger Lakes Community College; Caitlyn Wright, early childhood education at Keuka College

Palmyra-Macedon Central School District: Anneliese Wootton, elementary/special education at St. John Fisher

Geneva City School District: Megan Kerr, art education at Kutztown University.

