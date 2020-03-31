Finger Lakes Dental Care recently made a donation to Disabled American Veterans Chapter 4, Canandaigua & Finger Lakes.
Dental Hygienist Julie Zimmer suggested the donation in honor of her uncle, Eugene A. Lisi, Army Ranger and Korean War veteran.
This donation is part of an ongoing community service provided by Finger Lakes Dental Care. DAV Chapter 4 is honored to be selected as an administrator of charity funds to help veterans in the area.
Donations are used to help local veterans in many ways:
DAV Chapter 4 purchases vans at the Canandaigua VA Medical Center for transporting veterans to/from doctor appointments at other VA locations in Syracuse, Buffalo, Batavia, Bath and Rochester; delivers a birthday cake to four area locations where veterans meet each month (Blue Star Mothers Canteen, Canandaigua Veterans Club, PRRC Group at VAMC, and Adult Day Care VAMC); implements an annual summer picnic at the lake for the PRRC group; delivers Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners to veterans and their families with special gifts; provides funding for the Veterans Senior Games for Veterans 55 and older, and the annual Gerofit (Veterans 65+ years of age) picnic; as well a many other activities. The chapter also assists veterans in need on a one-on-one, as-needed, private basis.
To follow the chapter’s activities, follow on Facebook.
Disabled veterans in need and potential volunteers may contact the chapter through private message on Facebook, or call (585) 393-7632. Donations may be mailed to DAV Chapter 4 Canandaigua & Finger Lakes, P.O. Box 998, Canandaigua, NY 14424.