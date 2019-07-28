PENN YAN — The Finger Lakes Health Foundation presented a member of the Penn Yan Academy Class of 2019, Brady Logan, with the Kitty Wigsten Memorial Scholarship.
The one-year scholarship is awarded to a graduating Penn Yan senior who plans to pursue career studies in healthcare services. The scholarship is sponsored by the Finger Lakes Health Foundation and is funded through gifts given in memory of Katherine “Kitty” Wigsten who served Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital for more than 30 years as a nurse, manager and administrative team member.
Logan has been accepted to Nazareth College to pursue a doctor of nursing practice degree. Logan’s career choice was inspired by her experiences working with mentor, Nella Peacock, a nurse practitioner at Geneva General Hospital, through the New Vision Medical Careers Program.
During her high school career, Logan was on the Superior Honor Roll, was recognized for Academic Excellence, was a member of the Foreign Language Honor Society and President of the National Honor Society. She played soccer for six years, was awarded scholar athlete status from 10th to 12th grade for maintaining a GPA above 90 percent and was named captain in her junior and senior years. Logan also received the Sue Gate Spirit Award for “exhibiting a positive attitude towards teammates and life, being unselfish and playing for the benefit of the team.”
Logan is active in the community, served as secretary and president of the Leo Club and senior leader of Natural Helpers, a select group of students who are committed to helping their peers cope and problem solve in times of need. She had performed more than 40 hours a year of community service including, participating in the Journey for Sight Walk and coaching at an annual youth soccer camp. Logan plans to continue her service activities at Nazareth. She is certified in lifeguarding, CPR and first aid, and works for the village of Penn Yan as a lifeguard and at the Wagner Restaurant.
To support the Kitty Wigsten Memorial Scholarship, send a check, payable to the Finger Lakes Health Foundation, to the Foundation Office, 196 North St., Geneva, NY 14456. Note that the gift is for the Kitty Wigsten Memorial Scholarship on the check. Or, donate online at www.flhealth.org/make-a-donation/.
For more information, call (315) 787-4050.
