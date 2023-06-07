GENEVA — The Agnes Slosson Lewis award is given in honor of one of the founders of both the League of Women Voters of Geneva and the League of Women Voters of New York State. First given in 1960, the award recognizes women with leadership ability who inspire others while also having a broad interest in the community and in civic affairs over a period of time. Both volunteer and paid work experience are considered.
The LWV of Geneva has selected Katie Flowers of Geneva as this year’s award recipient.
Flowers’ contributions to the Greater Finger Lakes community are extensive and span two decades during which time she has worked tirelessly in service to the Geneva community as director to the Center for Community Engagement at Hobart and William Smith Colleges, as well as extensive work for Geneva’s 2030 Initiative, and on the board of directors of a number of non-profit agencies.
As director of the Center for Community Engagement and Service Learning at HWS, Flowers has led a multitude of programs that have created a significant partnership between Hobart and William Smith and the greater Finger Lakes community. Under her purview students contribute more than 80,000 hours of community service each year and generate approximately $110,000 in fundraising efforts that are directed to non-profit organizations in the region.
In the community, Flowers serves on the boards of several local non-profit agencies, including vice president of the board of Geneva Reads Inc., member of the board for the Wyckoff Family Foundation Inc., and secretary to the board of Geneva Educational Foundation Inc.
The League’s ASL Award Committee and Board has recognized that the result of her civic and humanitarian efforts has inspired and improved the lives of young people and adults, and bettered the community.
The award will be presented during the Agnes Slosson Lewis Award dinner that begins at 5:30 p.m. June 22 on the veranda of the historic Miller house on the campus of Lochland School in Geneva. Friends and associates who wish to attend can reserve a seat by contacting League Board member Beth Reiners at 315-521-7458 or breiners@rochester.rr.com by June 17. The cost of dinner is $35 and is payable at the door.