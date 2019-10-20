NEWARK — Newark High School junior Rachel George, who earned a near perfect score of 99 for her French horn solo last spring at the New York State School Music Association solo festival, has been selected to participate in NYSSMA’s All-State Conference in Rochester Dec. 5 to 8 at the Rochester Convention Center.
George, who has been playing the French horn since she was in fourth grade, performed a Level 6 All-State solo, “Concerto for French Horn, Orchestra 1, Opus 2” by Richard Strauss at the NYSSMA solo festival at Canandaigua Academy in May.
She recently learned she had been selected to participate in NYSSMA’s All State Conference.
George was one of 6,500 sophomore and junior instrumental and vocal musicians from across the state who participated in All-State solo evaluations in the spring in hopes of being one of 900 vocal and instrumental musicians selected to participate in the NYSSMA Conference All State various performance groups.
“I’m very excited and I’m thankful that Newark supports performing arts,’’ said George, who will perform at All-State Conference with the Symphonic Band.
“Rachel is an exceptional young musician with an unparalleled work ethic,’’ said NHS instrumental music teacher Robert Humphrey. “She deserves every accolade she receives. The All-State Conference selection process is very competitive and highly selective. This is a huge honor for Rachel, the Music Department, and the Newark community.”
George, who also plays piano, participates in the Newark High School Wind Ensemble, Jazz Band and Brass Quintet, directed by Humphrey and the NHS Chamber Choir directed by NHS Vocal Music teacher Kate Flock.
She is the daughter of Korrine George.