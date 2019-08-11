GENEVA — Nathan P. Hesler received his Eagle Scout badge in ceremonies on Saturday, July 20 at The Presbyterian Church in Geneva.
Hesler, son of Stephanie and Steve Hesler of Washington Street, is a member of Boy Scout Troop 4 and a former Assistant Senior Patrol Leader there. For his Eagle Scout service project, he supervised beautification of Bicentennial Park on Exchange Street including planting perennial shrubs and flowers.
He was awarded a New York State Regents Diploma with honors as a member of the Class of 2019 at Geneva High School, and has been accepted for fall admission and the honors program at St. Bonaventure University, where he plans to study business management; he has been an altar server at Our Lady of Peace Church.
At GHS, he was a vice president of both the National Honor Society chapter and the Rotary Interact Club, a member of the soccer and tennis teams, snow sports club, the marching and pep bands, and competed at the national level in the 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 Small School Quiz Bowl National Championship Tournament and the ’17 High School National Championship tournament.
He joined Troop 4 in March 2012 and has worked at Cornell AgriTech and Bagels and Cakes.
In February 2015, he was part of a troop expedition to the National High Adventure Sea Base in the Florida Keys, where the group of 19 Scouts and adult volunteer leaders spent a week aboard a 75-foot, three-masted schooner snorkeling, exploring and sailing to Key West, where they spent a day ashore.
Mark Palmieri, director of the Geneva Business Improvement District, and Mary Lawthers, president of the Geneva Rotary Club, both spoke at the Court of Honor on how Nathan’s project had improved the park.
Letters of congratulations were read from the Seneca Waterways Council and the National Council in Texas. Hesler also received a Bronze Palm, which signifies five merit badges earned beyond the 21 required for Eagle Scout.
Sean Hesler, Nathan’s older brother who earned his Eagle Scout award with Troop 4 in 2017, delivered the Eagle Scout Charge, with all Eagle Scouts present gathered at the front of the room. Lori Nardone read a poem, “It’s Only a Pin.”
Hesler presented Eagle Scout Mentor pins to his Scoutmaster, Rich Nardone, and to Fred Schühle, who was co-master of ceremony with Ben VasQuez, a Troop 4 Eagle Scout from 2012. Hesler also presented Eagle Scout Grandparent pins to his maternal grandparents, Carolyn and Robert Hamlin of Saratoga Springs.
The invocation and benediction were offered by Mary Mantelli, principal at St. Francis-St. Stephen School, from which Nathan graduated in 2015.
Scoutmaster Nardone presented the commemorative Eagle Scout Buck knife, the troop’s traditional white rose, Eagle Scout Mom and Eagle Scout Dad pins. Refreshments were served after the ceremony.
Hesler is the 139th Scout to earn the Eagle Scout badge in Troop 4, chartered to The Presbyterian Church in Geneva since 1917.
