GENEVA — The Geneva High School academic awards ceremony was held virtually last month.

The following members of the Class of 2020 received awards and scholarships:

John Alexander: Hildreth Hill Neighborhood Association Scholarship; and Edward and Coretha Jenkins Scholarship award

Kelvin Alvarez-Gonzalez: Class of ’62 Memorial Scholarship

Abigail Arruda: Ontario County Youth Bureau Recognition Award

Nicholas Askin: Roger L. Williams Memorial Scholarship; Nancy & Larry Russell Memorial Scholarship; and Bruce R. Teague Memorial Scholarship

Adrianna Augustine: Order Sons & Daughters of Italy Academic Award; and GTA Memorial Award

Camryn Bailey: Geneva Teachers Association Scholarship

Skylar Bedell: American Legion Auxiliary Award; and FLFCU Gene McFadden Scholarship

Thomas Bogart: Sully Pitifer Family Award; and Scott LaFaro Memorial Scholarship

Parker Bossard: Aeneas McDonald PBA Scholarship; and William Rago Memorial Scholarship

Taylor Bourne: Geneva Housing Authority Scholarship; and Josh Callaghan Memorial Scholarship

Aaron Brooks: CSEA Memorial Scholarship Award

Theodore Christensen-Cook: Rodney D. Littlejohn Positive Attitude Award

Arianna Colby: Diane M. Crisanti Memorial Scholarship

Kaylie Colon: Elizabeth J. Amidon Memorial Award

Kylina Comerford: American Mathematics Competition Award; and John F. Fabrizio Memorial Music Scholarship

Tiana Contreras: Principal’s Award for Educational Excellence and/or Courage

Giavanna Crawford: American Chemical Society Award

Noel Diaz: C. Willard Rice Speech Prize; and Anne Acree Memorial Scholarship

Dugan Doeblin: Judge David Cohen Award; GTA Bill Arruda Memorial Award; Jim Hennessy Memorial Scholarship; Geneva Center of Concern Scholarship; and Roger L. Williams Memorial Scholarship

Katherine Ergil: 2020 Scholarship for Academic Excellence; Geneva Center of Concern Scholarship; Aeneas McDonald PBA Scholarship; and Dale Duchesne Memorial Scholarship

Elijah Estrada: Linda Mason Memorial Scholarship

Ryan Fishback: American Mathematics Competition Award; 2020 Scholarship for Academic Excellence; Ann and Bud Dorn Memorial Scholarshipand President’s Award for Educational Excellence

Hailey Fulton: GTA Laura Flynn Memorial Award

Suhaily Garcia: American Citizenship Award;p Big Brothers Big Sisters Program Award; Geneva Teachers Association Scholarship; Marcia & William Travis Scholarship; Martin Luther King Jr. Award; and Molly Lydenberg Scholarship

Rudolph Gentile-Rondon: Barb Sollenne D’Amico Memorial Award

Malik Gramling: Nester Hose Co. Richard Burgess Memorial Award; and Martin Luther King Jr. Award

Jayden Gregoria: Martin Luther King Jr. Award

Shalyah Hendrix: Nester Hose Co. Robert Kerr Memorial Award

Jeilyn Hernandez: Claudia Smith Art Appreciation Scholarship; Sybil Amico Scholarship Award; PEO Chapter AK’s Griswold Scholarship; Geneva Center of Concern Scholarship; Marcia & William Travis Scholarship; Martin Luther King Jr. Award; Molly Lydenberg Scholarship; and Mark George Memorial Scholarship

Vincent Hughes: Marine Corps Scholastic Excellence Award

Anna Humiston: Mildred B. Freeman Award; and GTA Denise Breedlove Memorial Award

Kristen Ikle: Geneva Rotary Club Annual Honor Award for Service Above Self; and 2020 Scholarship for Academic Excellence

Nicholas King: Class of 1982 Memorial Scholarship

Lucas Koczent: Geneva Rotary Club Annual Honor Award for Service Above Self; New York State Comptroller Achievement Award; and Wegmans Scholarship

Luke Lawson: Geneva Teachers Association Scholarship

Lucas Leone: James M. Uvanni III Memorial Scholarship

Henry Loudon: Raymond D. Gage Memorial Scholarship

Veronica Matuszak: Theodore Smith Scholarship; and CSEA Memorial Scholarship Award

MaKayla McCormick: Lucas Memorial Band Scholarship

Sydney Moore: Geneva Theatre Guild Brenton & Eleanor Stearns Theatre Arts Scholarship; Martin Luther King Jr. Award; Molly Lydenberg Scholarship; Edward and Coretha Jenkins Scholarship Award; and Geneva Woman’s Club Award

Paige O’Brien: Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary Scholarship; Geneva General Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship; NYS Grade Lodge District VIII Geneva Lodge 2397 Scholarship in Memory of Deceased Members; Jane Lippa Memorial Scholarship; Guglielmo Marconi Lodge 154 Scholarship; and Thompson Health Guild Theresa Tremblay Memorial Scholarship

Kaya Parara: Anne Acree Memorial Scholarship

Alexis Price: Knights of Columbus Christian Community Service Award

Dominick Quartaro: Roger L. Williams Memorial Scholarship; Order Sons & Daughters of Italy Academic Award; GTA Mark George Memorial Award; C.T. Lynch Memorial Scholarship; Sully Acquilano Memorial Scholarship; NY OSIA Grand Lodge Foundation Scholarship; Geneva Lodge 2397 Order Sons & Daughters of Italy Scholarship; Norman J. & Anna B. Gould Scholarship; Beatrice Waked Memorial Scholarship; and Dominick and Concetta Cardone Memorial Scholarship

Olivia Ramirez: Big Brothers Big Sisters Program Award; and Molly Lydenberg Scholarship

Ramos, Dalisha Nester Hose Co. Douglas Cobb Memorial Award

Jose Alejandro Rangel: Nester Hose Co. Michael Atseff Memorial Award

Ritter, Abbey GTA Karen Lucas Memorial Award; C. Willard Rice Speech Prize; Sully Pitifer Family Award; and FLFCU Laurie Monahan Scholarship

Mariah Russ: Knights of Columbus Annual Award; Hildreth Hill Neighborhood Association Scholarship; Martin Luther King, Jr. Award; Molly Lydenberg Scholarship; Roger L. Williams Memorial Scholarship

Liam Ryan: GTA Mike Cooper Memorial Award; and BATH VAMC Employees Association Scholarship

Ro-Ann Shen: 2020 Scholarship for Academic Excellence; Nicholas J. Acquilano Legacy Scholarship; and President’s Award for Educational Excellence

Ashley Sheppard: American Citizenship Award

Laila Taylor: Marsha Houser Memorial Scholarship; GTA Ivan Johnson Memorial Award; and Geneva Center of Concern Scholarship

Taina Torres: Class of 1982 Memorial Scholarship

Christine Tran: 2020 Scholarship for Academic Excellence; Godfrey Brown Choral Award; Mona E. & Frank G. Talomie Sr. Memorial Scholarship; and President’s Award for Educational Excellence

Calvin VanDerlike: Theodore Smith Scholarship

Nicholas Vasconez: Michael Cooper Memorial Scholarship

Rye Weber: President’s Award for Educational Excellence

Grace Whiteleather: American Legion Auxiliary Award

Najae Whitley: Mary E. Luckern Memorial Scholarship

Woznick, Deklan American Citizenship Award; and Marsha Houser Memorial Scholarship

Coby Young: Class of 1982 Memorial Scholarship

Jacob Young: GTA Ivan Johnson Memorial Award

Students in grades 9 to 11 received the following awards:

Nathan Askin: New York State Attorney General Triple C Award

Anthony Baez-Perez: Keuka College George H. Ball Community Achievement Award

Jonathan Bailey: American Mathematics Competition Award

Nicholas Bedell: Clarkson Achievement Award

Daria Blanchard: American Chemical Society Award

Kaia Cahill: Xerox Award for Innovation and Information Technology

Najla Camano-Parilla: Ontario County Youth Bureau Recognition Award

Nicholas Caster: American Chemical Society Award; and American Mathematics Competition Award

Taylor Champlin: Elmira College Key Award; and Wellesley College Book Award

Sophia Cinamella: Keuka College George H. Ball Community Achievement Award

Jana Fladd: American Chemical Society Award

Quinn Hogan: Fred Douglass & Susan B. Anthony Award

Jaheim Jackson: Keuka College George H. Ball Community Achievement Award

Brechante Jolivain: Keuka College George H. Ball Community Achievement Award

Logan Kayser: American Chemical Society Award

Laurel Kendrick: Wells College 21st Century Leadership Award

Gurharparit Mand: Wells College 21st Century Leadership Award

Nakayba Moorer: Ontario County Youth Bureau Recognition Award

Brian Nardone: Bausch and Lomb Award; and Clarkson Leadership Award

Julian Nault: American Chemical Society Award

Wyatt Patchett: George Eastman Young Leaders Award

Dhruv Patel: American Chemical Society Award

Ashly Paulino: Keuka College George H. Ball Community Achievement Award

Abraham Porschet: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Medal

Quinton Rabah: Ontario County Youth Bureau Recognition Award

En-Ya Shen: American Mathematics Competition Award

Jade Wilson: American Citizenship Award

Sally Young: American Chemical Society Award; and American Mathematics Competition Award

Zihan Zhao: Elmira College Key Award; and New York State Attorney General Triple C Award

