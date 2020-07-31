GENEVA — The Geneva High School academic awards ceremony was held virtually last month.
The following members of the Class of 2020 received awards and scholarships:
John Alexander: Hildreth Hill Neighborhood Association Scholarship; and Edward and Coretha Jenkins Scholarship award
Kelvin Alvarez-Gonzalez: Class of ’62 Memorial Scholarship
Abigail Arruda: Ontario County Youth Bureau Recognition Award
Nicholas Askin: Roger L. Williams Memorial Scholarship; Nancy & Larry Russell Memorial Scholarship; and Bruce R. Teague Memorial Scholarship
Adrianna Augustine: Order Sons & Daughters of Italy Academic Award; and GTA Memorial Award
Camryn Bailey: Geneva Teachers Association Scholarship
Skylar Bedell: American Legion Auxiliary Award; and FLFCU Gene McFadden Scholarship
Thomas Bogart: Sully Pitifer Family Award; and Scott LaFaro Memorial Scholarship
Parker Bossard: Aeneas McDonald PBA Scholarship; and William Rago Memorial Scholarship
Taylor Bourne: Geneva Housing Authority Scholarship; and Josh Callaghan Memorial Scholarship
Aaron Brooks: CSEA Memorial Scholarship Award
Theodore Christensen-Cook: Rodney D. Littlejohn Positive Attitude Award
Arianna Colby: Diane M. Crisanti Memorial Scholarship
Kaylie Colon: Elizabeth J. Amidon Memorial Award
Kylina Comerford: American Mathematics Competition Award; and John F. Fabrizio Memorial Music Scholarship
Tiana Contreras: Principal’s Award for Educational Excellence and/or Courage
Giavanna Crawford: American Chemical Society Award
Noel Diaz: C. Willard Rice Speech Prize; and Anne Acree Memorial Scholarship
Dugan Doeblin: Judge David Cohen Award; GTA Bill Arruda Memorial Award; Jim Hennessy Memorial Scholarship; Geneva Center of Concern Scholarship; and Roger L. Williams Memorial Scholarship
Katherine Ergil: 2020 Scholarship for Academic Excellence; Geneva Center of Concern Scholarship; Aeneas McDonald PBA Scholarship; and Dale Duchesne Memorial Scholarship
Elijah Estrada: Linda Mason Memorial Scholarship
Ryan Fishback: American Mathematics Competition Award; 2020 Scholarship for Academic Excellence; Ann and Bud Dorn Memorial Scholarshipand President’s Award for Educational Excellence
Hailey Fulton: GTA Laura Flynn Memorial Award
Suhaily Garcia: American Citizenship Award;p Big Brothers Big Sisters Program Award; Geneva Teachers Association Scholarship; Marcia & William Travis Scholarship; Martin Luther King Jr. Award; and Molly Lydenberg Scholarship
Rudolph Gentile-Rondon: Barb Sollenne D’Amico Memorial Award
Malik Gramling: Nester Hose Co. Richard Burgess Memorial Award; and Martin Luther King Jr. Award
Jayden Gregoria: Martin Luther King Jr. Award
Shalyah Hendrix: Nester Hose Co. Robert Kerr Memorial Award
Jeilyn Hernandez: Claudia Smith Art Appreciation Scholarship; Sybil Amico Scholarship Award; PEO Chapter AK’s Griswold Scholarship; Geneva Center of Concern Scholarship; Marcia & William Travis Scholarship; Martin Luther King Jr. Award; Molly Lydenberg Scholarship; and Mark George Memorial Scholarship
Vincent Hughes: Marine Corps Scholastic Excellence Award
Anna Humiston: Mildred B. Freeman Award; and GTA Denise Breedlove Memorial Award
Kristen Ikle: Geneva Rotary Club Annual Honor Award for Service Above Self; and 2020 Scholarship for Academic Excellence
Nicholas King: Class of 1982 Memorial Scholarship
Lucas Koczent: Geneva Rotary Club Annual Honor Award for Service Above Self; New York State Comptroller Achievement Award; and Wegmans Scholarship
Luke Lawson: Geneva Teachers Association Scholarship
Lucas Leone: James M. Uvanni III Memorial Scholarship
Henry Loudon: Raymond D. Gage Memorial Scholarship
Veronica Matuszak: Theodore Smith Scholarship; and CSEA Memorial Scholarship Award
MaKayla McCormick: Lucas Memorial Band Scholarship
Sydney Moore: Geneva Theatre Guild Brenton & Eleanor Stearns Theatre Arts Scholarship; Martin Luther King Jr. Award; Molly Lydenberg Scholarship; Edward and Coretha Jenkins Scholarship Award; and Geneva Woman’s Club Award
Paige O’Brien: Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary Scholarship; Geneva General Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship; NYS Grade Lodge District VIII Geneva Lodge 2397 Scholarship in Memory of Deceased Members; Jane Lippa Memorial Scholarship; Guglielmo Marconi Lodge 154 Scholarship; and Thompson Health Guild Theresa Tremblay Memorial Scholarship
Kaya Parara: Anne Acree Memorial Scholarship
Alexis Price: Knights of Columbus Christian Community Service Award
Dominick Quartaro: Roger L. Williams Memorial Scholarship; Order Sons & Daughters of Italy Academic Award; GTA Mark George Memorial Award; C.T. Lynch Memorial Scholarship; Sully Acquilano Memorial Scholarship; NY OSIA Grand Lodge Foundation Scholarship; Geneva Lodge 2397 Order Sons & Daughters of Italy Scholarship; Norman J. & Anna B. Gould Scholarship; Beatrice Waked Memorial Scholarship; and Dominick and Concetta Cardone Memorial Scholarship
Olivia Ramirez: Big Brothers Big Sisters Program Award; and Molly Lydenberg Scholarship
Ramos, Dalisha Nester Hose Co. Douglas Cobb Memorial Award
Jose Alejandro Rangel: Nester Hose Co. Michael Atseff Memorial Award
Ritter, Abbey GTA Karen Lucas Memorial Award; C. Willard Rice Speech Prize; Sully Pitifer Family Award; and FLFCU Laurie Monahan Scholarship
Mariah Russ: Knights of Columbus Annual Award; Hildreth Hill Neighborhood Association Scholarship; Martin Luther King, Jr. Award; Molly Lydenberg Scholarship; Roger L. Williams Memorial Scholarship
Liam Ryan: GTA Mike Cooper Memorial Award; and BATH VAMC Employees Association Scholarship
Ro-Ann Shen: 2020 Scholarship for Academic Excellence; Nicholas J. Acquilano Legacy Scholarship; and President’s Award for Educational Excellence
Ashley Sheppard: American Citizenship Award
Laila Taylor: Marsha Houser Memorial Scholarship; GTA Ivan Johnson Memorial Award; and Geneva Center of Concern Scholarship
Taina Torres: Class of 1982 Memorial Scholarship
Christine Tran: 2020 Scholarship for Academic Excellence; Godfrey Brown Choral Award; Mona E. & Frank G. Talomie Sr. Memorial Scholarship; and President’s Award for Educational Excellence
Calvin VanDerlike: Theodore Smith Scholarship
Nicholas Vasconez: Michael Cooper Memorial Scholarship
Rye Weber: President’s Award for Educational Excellence
Grace Whiteleather: American Legion Auxiliary Award
Najae Whitley: Mary E. Luckern Memorial Scholarship
Woznick, Deklan American Citizenship Award; and Marsha Houser Memorial Scholarship
Coby Young: Class of 1982 Memorial Scholarship
Jacob Young: GTA Ivan Johnson Memorial Award
Students in grades 9 to 11 received the following awards:
Nathan Askin: New York State Attorney General Triple C Award
Anthony Baez-Perez: Keuka College George H. Ball Community Achievement Award
Jonathan Bailey: American Mathematics Competition Award
Nicholas Bedell: Clarkson Achievement Award
Daria Blanchard: American Chemical Society Award
Kaia Cahill: Xerox Award for Innovation and Information Technology
Najla Camano-Parilla: Ontario County Youth Bureau Recognition Award
Nicholas Caster: American Chemical Society Award; and American Mathematics Competition Award
Taylor Champlin: Elmira College Key Award; and Wellesley College Book Award
Sophia Cinamella: Keuka College George H. Ball Community Achievement Award
Jana Fladd: American Chemical Society Award
Quinn Hogan: Fred Douglass & Susan B. Anthony Award
Jaheim Jackson: Keuka College George H. Ball Community Achievement Award
Brechante Jolivain: Keuka College George H. Ball Community Achievement Award
Logan Kayser: American Chemical Society Award
Laurel Kendrick: Wells College 21st Century Leadership Award
Gurharparit Mand: Wells College 21st Century Leadership Award
Nakayba Moorer: Ontario County Youth Bureau Recognition Award
Brian Nardone: Bausch and Lomb Award; and Clarkson Leadership Award
Julian Nault: American Chemical Society Award
Wyatt Patchett: George Eastman Young Leaders Award
Dhruv Patel: American Chemical Society Award
Ashly Paulino: Keuka College George H. Ball Community Achievement Award
Abraham Porschet: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Medal
Quinton Rabah: Ontario County Youth Bureau Recognition Award
En-Ya Shen: American Mathematics Competition Award
Jade Wilson: American Citizenship Award
Sally Young: American Chemical Society Award; and American Mathematics Competition Award
Zihan Zhao: Elmira College Key Award; and New York State Attorney General Triple C Award