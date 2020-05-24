The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council, which serves 24 counties in New York and two in northern Pennsylvania, recognized its more than 6,000 adult volunteers in celebration of National Volunteer Month in April.
The council posted online recognition of hundreds of special award recipients via its social media channels in lieu of annual recognition dinner events which have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The following volunteers were presented with special virtual recognitions and will be honored in person at a later date, when it is safe to do so:
Numeral Guard Pin recognizes the total number of years registered as a Girl Scout member; including both girl and adult years:
5 Years: Oliva Howard and Laura Huff of Waterloo; Nicole Hunsberger of Clyde; Ashtin Jerone, Brooke Johnson, Heidi Marro, Joey Mclean, EllenMarie Smith and Katherine Smith of Seneca Falls; Maryann Mari of Romulus; Shannon Moore of North Rose; and Olivia Morse and Michelle Schaub of Geneva.
10 Years: Angela Hansen and Scout Hanson of Geneva; Megan Litzenberger and Lydia Seils of Romulus; and Katlyn Pickering of Sodus.
15 Years: Jennifer Clancy of Penn Yan.
30 Years: Cheryl Bowers of Keuka Park.
Volunteer Years of Service Award Pin recognizes an adult member for years of active volunteer service at five-year intervals:
10 Years: Dawn Dean of Canandaigua; and Sherrie Litzenberger and Darlene Werner of Romulus.
40 Years: Kathleen Cokely of Geneva.
Rising Star Award recognizes a first- or second-year leader who has hit the ground running and made an immediate impact on Girl Scouts:
Kalee Jerome and Giovanna Leone of Seneca Falls; Katrina Smith of Canandaigua; and Kathryn Stanzak of Waterloo.
Spirit Award recognizes a volunteer who supports the Girl Scout Movement by diligently working behind the scenes:
Brenda DeBoover of Phelps; Marisa Enzinna, Denise Kurtz and Taryn Windheim of Canandaigua; Heather Newton of Phelps; and Jolene Olsowske of Waterloo.
Volunteer of Excellence Award recognizes outstanding service providing the Girl Scout Leadership Experience to girls or supporting building girls of courage, confidence and courage who make the world a better place:
Chloe Havens of Rushville; Sherrie Litzenberger, Maryann Mari and Darlene Werner of Romulus; Kristine Scherbyn of Clifton Springs; Katie Smith of Seneca Falls; and Lynda Wright of Phelps.
Appreciation Pin recognizes a volunteer for outstanding service to one service unit or geographic area:
Dawn Dean and Vicki Wood of Canandaigua.
Trefoil Award recognizes a Girl Scout volunteer team (three or more) that works together to accomplish amazing goals:
Service Unit 412, Midlakes — Amy Szewc-McFadden, Ann Lewis and Brenda DeBoover.
Ever-Green Award recognizes volunteers who have previously received the Appreciation, Honor, Thanks or Thanks Badge II; the volunteer continues to provide amazing efforts for a minimum of three years after receiving the original award:
Meghan Barbay of Seneca Falls.
President’s Award recognizes a service unit team who surpasses service unit goals and results in significant, measurable impact toward reaching the council’s overall goals:
Service Unit 407, Clyde-Savannah.
Hall of Fame Award recognizes a lifetime commitment to the Girl Scout Movement within GSNYPENN; recipient has supported council in a variety of ways including supporting Girl Scouts in the community, volunteering in a variety of roles and through a financial gift:
Cheryl Bowers of Keuka Park
For more information on GSNYPENN’s response to COVID-19, visit gsnypenn.org/covid19. Girl Scouts serves girls in grade K-12. Annual membership is $25. Financial assistance is available. To register a girl online, visit gsnypenn.org/join. To become an adult volunteer, learn more at gsnypenn.org/volunteer.