NEWARK — Alivia Moore of Newark has been inducted into the Alpha Alpha Alpha Honor Society at Cedar Crest College in Allentown, Pa.
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW. THE SNOW MAY MIX WITH SLEET AND FREEZING RAIN THROUGH LATE EVENING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 6 TO 12 INCHES. ADDITIONAL ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF LESS THAN ONE TENTH OF AN INCH. * WHERE...WAYNE, NORTHERN CAYUGA, OSWEGO, LEWIS, AND ONTARIO COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 7 PM EST MONDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL WILL BE VERY DIFFICULT WITH VERY POOR VISIBILITY AND DEEP SNOW COVER ON ROADS. HOLIDAY WEEKEND TRAVEL AND THE MONDAY MORNING COMMUTE WILL BE IMPACTED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... WIDESPREAD ACCUMULATING SNOW AND ICE WILL CREATE DANGEROUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS. SUBMIT SNOW AND ICE REPORTS THROUGH OUR WEBSITE OR SOCIAL MEDIA. &&
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
2021 tabbed for Geneva Crossing apartments
-
Newark Pilots new owners
-
Fuster appointed Keuka College provost
-
Geneva American Legion subdivides property, puts 5.9 acres up for sale
-
FL Land Trust wants to preserve land near Canandaigua Lake
-
Judge rules Walmart in Seneca Falls gets property tax refund
-
A taste of childhood hunger
-
COLLEGE PLAYBOOK: South Seneca grad Keagan Carmenatty wrestling or Penn State
-
Wayne supervisors get ready for REDI
-
Wine leaders get taste of the Finger Lakes
Find a local business
Featured Jobs
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
What do you think?
The William Smith soccer team has qualified for its 11th final four, and is hoping to win its third national championship. Who do you predict will hoist the championship trophy on Dec. 7?
Featured Events
HECTOR — The Hector Presbyterian Church will present the 11th annual St. Nick's Holiday Soci… Read more
-
Dec 1Cobblestone Arts Center$3.00
-
Dec 1Gates Hall$14.00/$12.00
-
Dec 2Wayne County Nursing HomeFree
-
Dec 2Newark Public LibraryFree
-
Dec 2Seneca Falls LibraryFree
Search Autos
Community
GENEVA — Abe Porschet received his Eagle Scout badge in ceremonies on Friday, Nov. 15 at The Presbyterian Church in Geneva.
NEWARK — Alivia Moore of Newark has been inducted into the Alpha Alpha Alpha Honor Society at Cedar Crest College in Allentown, Pa.
CANANDAIGUA — Ontario County Master Gardeners Debbie McWilliams and Sandy Eckhert will lead a tabletop Christmas tree workshop from 7 to 9 p.m. Dec. 3 at Ontario County Cornell Cooperative Extension, 480 N. Main St.