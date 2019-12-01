Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW. THE SNOW MAY MIX WITH SLEET AND FREEZING RAIN THROUGH LATE EVENING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 6 TO 12 INCHES. ADDITIONAL ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF LESS THAN ONE TENTH OF AN INCH. * WHERE...WAYNE, NORTHERN CAYUGA, OSWEGO, LEWIS, AND ONTARIO COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 7 PM EST MONDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL WILL BE VERY DIFFICULT WITH VERY POOR VISIBILITY AND DEEP SNOW COVER ON ROADS. HOLIDAY WEEKEND TRAVEL AND THE MONDAY MORNING COMMUTE WILL BE IMPACTED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... WIDESPREAD ACCUMULATING SNOW AND ICE WILL CREATE DANGEROUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS. SUBMIT SNOW AND ICE REPORTS THROUGH OUR WEBSITE OR SOCIAL MEDIA. &&