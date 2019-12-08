NEWARK — Newark High School senior Matthew Hutteman was one of two recipients of the 2019 Outstanding Youth Awards presented at the Greater Newark Chamber of Commerce’s 49th Annual Awards Dinner held at the Newark Elks Club.
The other Outstanding Youth Award was presented to Newark resident Ben Talbot, who attends McQuaid High School in Rochester.
Hutteman, the son of Bob and Michele Hutteman, holds a cumulative GPA of 92.49. He is taking honors and AP classes and has received numerous awards and scholarships in recognition of academic excellence, leadership and participation in baseball and golf.
He also has completed community service projects with the Boys Scouts as part of several Eagle Scout projects and food collection efforts.
Hutteman has assisted with St. Michael’s Church fundraising activities and Sunday services.
Since June 2017, he has worked at The Apple Shed in Fairville. His duties there include cashier, customer service, apple sorting, and stocking fruits and vegetables in the stands.
Hutteman has been a member of the Boy Scouts of America since 2013, National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, Link Crew and Varsity Club.