NEWARK — Thirteen Newark High School juniors and seniors were inducted into the NHS chapter of the National Honor Society at a recent evening ceremony in the auditorium.
NHS Earth Science teacher Stacey Brewer, advisor of the NHS National Honor Society Chapter introduced the new inductees, including Alexandra Briggs, Michaela Colacino, Phillip Collom, Rachel George, Ryan Hermanet, Morgan Hildreth, Leah Lockwood, Ryan Rossell, Jacob Stalker, Brenna Stefanides, Carter Steve, Julius Teabout and Makenna Williamson.
Then senior Brendan Biggs introduced current Chapter members including, besides himself and sister McKenna: Tatum Arnold, Isabella Bailey, Phoebe Bates, Hannah Fisher, Matthew Hutteman, Lauren MacTaggart, Deborah Szarek, Emily Tang, Madeline Tulloch, Emily Wells and Kayla Williams.
The new inductees were introduced, lit candles and received a certificate. After they recited the National Honor Society Inductees’ Pledge, a reception was held in the school foyer.