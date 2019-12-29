PENN YAN — Twenty-three students have been inducted into the Penn Yan Academy chapter of the National Honor Society.
In a ceremony held Dec. 10 at the Academy, current NHS members spoke about each of the new inductees highlighting the four pillars of NHS: scholarship, leadership, exceptional character, and service. Inductees and their families were reminded that the emblem of the society is a flaming torch which represents the light that each member carries to encourage other students to strive for excellence.
Superintendent Howard Dennis and Principal David Pullen both spoke at the ceremony.
A reception followed to celebrate the new inductees.
Inducted students include Tyler Griffin, Bryan Smith, Molly Pullen, Claire Pullen, Taylor Hight, Madison Flynn, Camryn Webber, Skye Sutherland, Amelia LeVea, Maxim Baker, Daytona Bailey, Christian Reinard, Molly Campo, Riley Potts, Joddie Decker, Collin Cummings, Kevin Smith, Nick Jarecke, William Steele, Caiden DeMarco, Riley Dallos, Isabel Droney, and Chase Blumbergs.