NEWARK — Elizabeth Lang, daughter of Lee and Stephanie Lang, has received the Glenn R. Stevens and Alex and Peg Merchie Memorial awards from Park Presbyterian Church.
Lang, a 2019 graduate of Newark High School, has served as a Sunday school and nursery helper, played in the bell choir and helped with summer vacation Bible school at the church.
While at Newark, she participated in student council, Interact, link crew, volleyball, track and softball.
She also works at Wegmans Pharmacy and is a certified emergency medical technician.
She plans to study pharmacy at St. John Fisher College.
