CANANDAIGUA – Charlotte Mineo has received the Goldwater Scholarship from Union College in Schenectady, Schenectady County.
Direct to your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What do you think?
Do you think gun violence and the 2nd Amendment will be the focal point of the 2020 presidential election?
You voted:
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Find Your Next Vehicle
Geneva, NY
Right Now
60°
Clear
- Humidity: 88%
- Feels Like: 60°
- Heat Index: 60°
- Wind: 6 mph
- Wind Chill: 60°
- UV Index: 7 High
- Sunrise: 06:10:28 AM
- Sunset: 08:14:29 PM
- Dew Point: 57°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Some sun in the morning with increasing clouds during the afternoon. High 84F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Tomorrow
A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High around 75F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
-
Aug 12
-
Aug 12
-
Aug 12
-
Aug 12
-
Aug 12
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- Trevor Irby remembered as 'the kind of person you'd want for a son'
- BIGGER PICTURE: The rise and fall of FLX Live (Part I)
- Here's how the CBS-AT&T dispute will affect NFL Sunday Ticket on DirecTV
- Stone crusher draws crowds
- Teens arrested for Geneva robbery
- BUSINESS OF THE WEEK: The Olney Place
- For the love of Kobe
- Judge sets date in Geneva cop's case
- Mynderse students fishing at nationals
- BIGGER PICTURE: The rise and fall of FLX Live (Part II)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.