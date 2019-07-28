Aguilera-Castro noted for leadership
GENEVA — Juan Aguilera-Castro has been recognized for leadership milestones through State University College at Oneonta’s LEAD (Leadership Education and Development) program.
He is studying food service and restaurant administration.
Students must meet programmatic and experiential leadership requirements, including completion of online courses, attendance at educational events, and membership and leadership in at least one student-run club or organization.
