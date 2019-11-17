Local students have received the Key Award at Elmira College.
Canandaigua: Evan Miller.
Geneva: Lona Cataldo.
Rushville: Dylan Smith.
Wolcott: Hannah Cook.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
GENEVA — The Zonta Club of Geneva is holding a recruitment event, ZING – Zonta Information Networking Gathering from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 20 at Hobart William Smith Colleges, Merritt Hall, Room 100, 670 S. Main St.
GENEVA — FLX Solidarity Network will present “From Refugee to Citizen: A Conversation with Chol Majok” at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20 in the Common Room at the Scandling Center, 300 Pulteney St.
SENECA FALLS — Seneca Falls Middle School selected students of the month for October.