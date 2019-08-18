Local students have been named “top of the trade” for May at Finger Lakes Technical and Career Center in Flint.
Canandaigua: Benjamin (Avery) Cornish, criminal justice; Jacqueline Hood, cosmetology I; Nicholas Ressue, conservation; Michaela Simpson, animal science; and Natalie Smith, health professions.
Finger Lakes Christian School: Eliana Button, English.
Geneva: Kayla Buddle, Farm to Table SAA; Brooke Lapp, computer technology; Nakira Lofton, criminal justice; and Carly McCarthy, health professions.
Marcus Whitman: Hunter Chrysler, graphic media production; Kasey Cummings, animal science; Aiden Morey, graphic media production; and Colby Rowe, criminal justice.
Mynderse: Madison Barnett, New Vision health therapy sciences; Samantha Lackey, education professions; Nickolas Myers, AME Academy; and Sasha-Rey Negron, education professions.
Penn Yan: Corey Cronk, auto body; Jonathan Droney, electrical trades; Hunter Jensen, diesel; and Alexis Marble, cosmetology II.
Red Jacket: Sawyer Busch, auto body; Catrina Halstead, health professions; Karlie Malone, Farm to Table SAA; and Jaden Murad, auto body.
Waterloo: Nash Ridley, diesel; and Josiah Soto, computer technology.
