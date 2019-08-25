Several local high school students will receive the 2019 New York State Senate Youth Leadership Award.
Winners include:
Spencer Bonawaitz, a senior at Midlakes High School; Sean Bronson, a junior at Waterloo High School; Corrine Brown, a senior at Midlakes High School; Aidan Cort, a junior at Midlakes High School; Maverick Coryell, a senior at Midlakes High School; Kenneth DeLand, a senior at Midlakes High School; Briana McCoy, a senior at South Seneca High School; Alexandria Nicolini, a junior at Waterloo High School; and Emma Smithers, a junior at Waterloo High School.
