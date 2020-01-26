ALBANY — Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, R-130 of Lyons, has welcomed Wilson Tejeda as an intern for the 2020 legislative session.
“I feel very fortunate to have Wilson on board and working in the Albany office,” Manktelow said about Tejeda, who is studying public affairs at Baruch College in New York City.
Tejeda is a northern New Jersey native. He joined the Army when he was 20 as an artillery radar operator. He served seven years, three of them in Afghanistan.
He did his basic training at Fort Sill, Okla. and was stationed at Fort Wainwright, Alaska for three years and then was deployed to Afghanistan in 2011.
“We partnered with the local police to engage with the local communities and secure the roads from IEDs,” Tejeda said. “After that deployment, I was stationed in Fort Hood, Texas, where I spent the rest of my military service with the 1st Cavalry Division.”
He said a rotation to South Korea was a remarkable experience for him. As a sergeant, he was in charge of training his team for the challenge of being just miles away from hostile forces.
Tejeda said his military experienced heavily influenced his decision to go back to school.
“I wanted to take many of the values and skills acquired during my military service and continue public service, but this time in a diplomatic capacity,” he said.
Manktelow said that Tejeda is an appropriate fit for the office given his background as a veteran; Manktelow is also an Army veteran and makes veterans’ issues a priority.
The Assembly Session Internship is a comprehensive academic program which gives qualified undergraduate and graduate students the chance to work in the New York State Assembly. The program is not just for political science majors. For more information, go to https://nyassembly.gov/internship/.