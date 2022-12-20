Marion Central School District appoints Dr. Ellen Lloyd as new superintendent

MARION — The Marion Central School District Board of Education has selected Ellen Lloyd as its next superintendent of schools.
Lloyd was scheduled to be appointed formally at last night’s Board of Education meeting. She will assume her new responsibilities Feb. 1.
Before coming to Marion six years ago, Lloyd taught high school science, was a staff developer and served as Intermediate School principal in the Sodus school district.
“We are very excited to congratulate Dr. Lloyd on her new role within the Marion Central School District as our new superintendent,” Board of Education President Robert Marshall said in a press release. “Through the search process, it was clear that Dr. Lloyd’s passion not only aligns with the District’s vision but that she also has the ability to support and grow our District’s commitment to all students.”
“It is an honor to be selected as the next superintendent of the Marion Central School District, Lloyd said. “I will continue to be dedicated to our work of improving our students’ educational experience and achieving equitable outcomes for all students. The Marion Central School District is a special place, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve the District.”