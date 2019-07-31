GENEVA — Patrick Nardone received his Eagle Scout badge in ceremonies on April 20 at The Presbyterian Church in Geneva.
Nardone, son of Lori and Rich Nardone of Billsboro Road, is a member of Boy Scout Troop 4, where he served as senior patrol leader. For his Eagle Scout service project, he organized and directed a crew that built two wheelchair-accessible picnic tables for the Geneva Family YMCA. Some of the construction was completed during an overnight campout at Camp Babcock-Hovey, the Seneca Waterways Council’s summer resident camp near Willard.
He is a member of the Class of 2019 at Geneva High School, and has been accepted for fall admission at Monroe Community College, as part of the 2+2 program with Rochester Institute of Technology.
At GHS, he had been a member of National Honor Society, and the golf and swimming and diving teams.
He joined Troop 4 in February 2012 and has worked at Ventosa Vineyards and as a lifeguard at the Winnek American Legion Post pool.
In February 2015, he was part of a troop expedition to the National High Adventure Sea Base in the Florida Keys, where 19 Scouts and adult volunteer leaders spent a week aboard a 75-foot, three-masted schooner snorkeling, exploring and sailing to Key West, where they spent a day ashore. He has also been on the volunteer shooting sports staff at Cub Scout Resident Camp.
Dick Wandell, a committee member who was one of the advisers on the SeaBase trip, compared Patrick’s journey toward Eagle Scout to a popular card game, and letters of congratulation were read from the leaders of the Seneca Waterways Council, based in Rochester; and the National Council, based in Irving, Texas.
Adam Nardone, Patrick’s older brother who earned his Eagle Scout badge with Troop 4 in 2016, delivered the Eagle Scout Charge, with all Eagle Scouts present gathered at the front of the room. Pam Tierney read a poem, “It’s Only a Pin.”
The ceremony also included presentations of a commemorative Eagle Scout Buck knife, the troop’s traditional white rose, the Eagle Scout Mom and Eagle Scout Dad pins, and the red, white and blue Eagle Scout recognition cord that Patrick wore with his National Honor Society cord at the GHS graduation ceremony. The ribbon attached to Patrick’s Eagle Scout medal bore a Bronze Palm, recognizing the five merit badges earned in addition to the 21 required for Eagle Scout.
Nardone presented Eagle Scout Mentor pins to his father, Scoutmaster Rich Nardone, Wandell, and Fred Schühle, who served as master of ceremonies for the court of honor, assisted by Troop 4 Eagle Scout Ben VasQuez.
Refreshments were served after the ceremony.
Patrick Nardone is the 138th boy to earn Eagle Scout with Troop 4, chartered to The Presbyterian Church in Geneva since 1917.
