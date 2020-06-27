CLIFTON SPRINGS — The Midlakes High School MasterMinds team went 7-1, scoring a league-high 1,290 points, to finish as league co-champions of the varsity-level Rochester Area-League 5 after the season was canceled as a result of COVID-19.
MasterMinds is a quiz-style academic competition held every few weeks after school for students in grades 7-12. Students must ring-in and be recognized while answering questions covering a broad range of topics, including art, science, current events, geography, history, literature, music, sports and more.
Correct answers earn a team 10 or 15 points, and the opportunity to answer a 30-point bonus question.
Midlakes senior Michael Crandall finished with a league-high 275 points during the season. Junior Ryan Iraci (110 points), senior Erik Dillon (105), juniors Abbey Herendeen and Lyndsey Wright (25), along with sophomore Payson Nield and freshman Izzy Herendeen rounded out Midlakes team. Iraci and Dillon finished in the top 10 of league scorers.
Midlakes completed in the Rochester Area-League 5 division against Penn Yan, Red Jacket, Dundee and Newark.