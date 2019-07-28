CLIFTON SPRINGS – Midlakes Intermediate School has named leaders of the month for April.
Grade 3: Aubrey Morlang, Molly Lolis, Christopher Meyers, Sydney Rodriguez and Aubrey Russell.
Grade 4: Maxwell Suhr, Jesse Bennett, Jake Middlebrook, Paige Jacobson, Grayson Roeland and Joshua DiCesare.
Grade 5: Jonathan Countryman, Erika Rodriguez-Rivera, Daniel Bruyette, Emily Smith, Lena Cooley, Cohen Egburtson and Torrin Lane.
Grade 6: Isabelle Suarez, Wayne Dinehart, McKenna Vazquez, Ethin Rood and Leah Newton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.