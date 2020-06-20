ROMULUS — The Romulus Central School District’s valedictorian and salutatorian for the Class of 2020 are Olivia Morse and Carleigh Madden.
Morse, daughter of Margaret and Richard Morse, of Geneva, will graduate with a New York State Regents diploma with advanced designation with honors with mastery in math and science. She has taken 38 Gemini courses— college level courses taught in high school.
Morse has received the recipient of the University of Rochester George Eastman Young Leaders Award; Keuka College George H. Ball Scholarship; the Wells College Scholarship Award; and the Hobart and William Smith Finger Lakes Scholar award.
While at Romulus, she has participated in the National Honor Society, student council, band, chorus, musical productions, Envirothon, and varsity softball. She has volunteered at Beverly Animal Shelter, and with the St. Peter’s Church choir.
She has been accepted for fall admission at State University at Stony Brook to study marine biology.
Madden, daughter of Alicia and Tom Rath of Geneva, will graduate with a New York State Regents diploma with advanced designation with honors with mastery in math and science.
She has taken 38 Gemini credits and her academic honors include the University of Rochester Susan B. Anthony Award, Le Moyne College Heights Award, Hobart and William Smith Finger Lakes Scholar Award, and Keuka College George H. Ball Community Achievement Award.
While at Romulus, she participated in varsity softball, drama productions, the National Honor Society, serving as president, and band. Madden has served as a Peer Tutor and was the robotics mentor for sixth-grade students. She had worked part time at Bubble Tea in Geneva.
Madden has been accepted for fall admission at Ithaca College to study history and economics.