SENECA FALLS — The following awards and scholarships were presented to members of the Class of 2020 during the recent Mynderse Academy commencement ceremony.
Aaliyah Adams: Babe Ruth Award; Food and Nutrition Award; Heather Lohr Memorial Award;Seneca Falls Rotary District 7120 Scholarship; and SFSSA Graduation Awards
Michael Andrews III: Paul & Irene Ashley Memorial Fund; and 2020 President’s Award
Cole Dickson: William H. Caraher Jr. Memorial Award; It’s A Wonderful Run 5K Scholarship; Jerry Manzari Construction Award; and Marion & Dana Rolfe Scholarship
Colby Dyson: SFSSA Graduation Awards
Danielle Ehresman: Fred L Huntington Sr. Award in Soc. Studies; and 2020 President’s Award
Margaux Eller: CPCU Scholarship; Eisenhower College Memorial; Harry S. Fredenburgh Scholarship; Most Professional in New Visions Program; North Seneca Ambulance Award; Tatiana Padunov Memorial; 2020 President’s Award; Seneca County Medical Society Award; Student Council Award; The James H. Rice Scholarship sponsored by the Ontario/Seneca/Yates District of Free & Accepted Masons in the State of New York; Trinity Episcopal Church Award; and Lt. Cyrus Garnsey III VFW Post 1323 Continuing Education Award – Valedictorian
Michael Eller: Babe Ruth Award; Harry S. Fredenburgh Scholarship; 2020 President’s Award; Roger Slinkman, Memorial Award; Student Council Award; The James H. Rice Scholarship sponsored by the Ontario/Seneca/Yates District of Free & Accepted Masons in the State of New York; Trautman Scholarship; and Lt. Cyrus Garnsey III VFW Post 1323 Continuing Education Award – Salutatorian
Nicole Engster: Fr. Joseph Beatini Memorial Award; Dr. C Anna Brown Hospital Guild Scholarship; and Raymond Winthrop Memorial Award
Jamie Fisher: American Legion Auxiliary Award in Social Studies Excellence; Judge Daniel A DePasquale Award; Anthony & Jane Ferrara Memorial Award; Harry S. Fredenburgh Scholarship; and 2020 President’s Award
Aubrey Gill: Seneca Falls Rotary District 7120 Service Scholarship; Florence Toomey Award; and Kimberly Warrick — Henry Memorial Scholarship
Cameron Harrison: Collin J. Fletcher Memorial Award; Kenneth Shupp Memorial Award; and David Wood Memorial Award
Jonah Hauf: Harry S. Fredenburgh Scholarship; Mynderse Academy Alumni Association in Honor of Doug Avery Music Educators Award; Seneca Falls Music Boosters Award; 2020 President’s Award; and Kyle A. Siwarski Music Scholarship Fund
Griffin Herron: Vincent Caraccillo Award; Bill Moody Memorial Baseball Award; Frederick Morganti III Memorial Baseball Scholarship; Seneca Falls Community Center Youth Service; Seneca Falls Education Assoc Future Educators Award; and SMS Award
Kaitlyn Hilkert: John R. Wanner Memorial Award
Phillip Jang: James R. Amidon Memorial Award for Baseball; Orville L Cook Scholarship; Harry S. Fredenburgh Scholarship; Gould Award; Kirk Casey Post Award; North Seneca Ambulance Award; 2020 President’s Award; Curtis Quinn Jr Memorial Award; Seneca County Youth Bureau; and Seneca Falls Rotary District 7120 Outstanding Musician Scholarship
Christopher Jastrzab: Seneca Falls Benevolent Protective Order of the Elks Lodge 992; and Lt. David A. Thorpe Memorial Award
Tyree Kaufman: Drama Club Award; Frederick Morganti III Memorial Football Scholarship; Frank Paradise Memorial Award; and Ralph Sinicropi Memorial Award
Caitlyn Korzeniewski: Kiwanis Award; and SMS Auxiliary Award
Kobe LaPrade: 2020 President’s Award
Daniel Liscum: Arthur L. Baker Award; It’s A Wonderful Run 5K Scholarship; and Rockwell Memorial
Elizabeth Liscum: Heather Gaglianese Memorial Award
Rachel Mahoney: Birdena Campany Award; Delevan Award in Humanities; It’s A Wonderful Run 5K Scholarship; and 2020 President’s Award
Madison Major: Deborah Plate Memorial Award
Shae McConnell: Seneca Falls Benevolent Protective Order of the Elks Lodge 992
Zachary Montgomery: 2020 President’s Award; and Tim Schoonover, Memorial in Soccer
Chloe Morrell: Marion & Dana Rolfe Scholarship
Sasha-Rey Negron: Ferrara Lumber Award; Cinnamon Pettingill Memorial Award; and Tarjac Inc. Scholarship in Memory of Jacob Salerno
Jennifer Page: James R. Amidon Memorial Award for Softball; RG Becker Business Award; Orville L Cook Scholarship; Harry S. Fredenburgh Scholarship; Bill Moody Memorial Softball Award; Jack Muldowney Memorial Award; Seneca County Youth Bureau; and G. Kenneth Wayne Memorial Scholarship Award
Jewlie Pierce: Seneca Falls Rotary District 7120 Career & Technical Education Award
Jeremy Porter: 2020 President’s Award; and Frank & Mary VanTine Award VanTine, Frank & Mary Scholarship
Maya Prosser: Lake to Lake Womens’ Award; and Seneca Falls Business Association
Matthew Reardon: Andrew LeBrun Memorial Award; The Peter K. Thummler Scholarship Award sponsored by Seneca Meadows Inc.; and Jon Wagner Memorial Award
Colby Reese: Stephen B. Lynch Memorial
Sydney Rook: Arthur L. Baker Award; Gary Irland Memorial Chorus Award; Lori McConnell Memorial Scholarship; and 2020 President’s Award
Nathaniel Sealy: Generations Bank; Gary Irland Memorial Band Award; It’s A Wonderful Run 5K Scholarship; and 2020 President’s Award
Ian Simolo: It’s A Wonderful Run 5K Scholarship; Dr. Rodney D. Littlejohn Positive Attitude Award; Jacob M Salerno Memorial Award; and Seneca Falls Educators Association Math Award in Memory Tatiana Padunov
Jason Sperato Jr.: Academic Perseverance Award
Ethan Spinner: Seneca Falls Business Association
Kaleb Stenquist: The Aden “Abe” VanCleef Memorial Award
Charlotte Tidball: 2020 President’s Award; The Peter K. Thummler Scholarship Award sponsored by Seneca Meadows Inc.; and Jon Wagner Memorial Award