SENECA FALLS — The following academic awards were presented last month by Zoom to Mynderse Academy students.
Aaliyah Adams: USMC, Distinguished Athlete male
Henry Belke: John Fraser Award in Band
Macy Benz: Colonel Emerging Leader Award; Junior Kiwanian
Christopher Cratsley: Colonel Emerging Leader Award; Junior Kiwanian; Wells College 21st Century Leadership;
Michael Eller: USMC, Scholastic Excellence
Nicole Engster: US Army, National Scholar/Athlete
Jeniya Fils: Masonic Lodge Award
Isabelle Foster: Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony Award; Junior Rotarian
Madison Gage: Clarkson Achievement Award; Hobart & William Smith Finger Lakes Scholars Program
Kendyl Greer: Junior Kiwanian; Xerox, University of Rochester
Jared Hartwell: Junior Kiwanian
Sydney Haust: Spanish III
Carly Herron: Colonel Emerging Leader Award
Griffin Herron: USMC, Distinguished Athlete
Phillip Jang: US Army, National Scholar/Athlete
Alyssa Karsten: Junior Rotarian; Russell Sage College-Student Sage Scholarship
Valerie Kohlberger: Colonel Emerging Leader Award; Junior Kiwanian
Caitlyn Korzeniewski: NYS Comptroller Achievement Award
Grace Lando: Spanish II
Flora Lin: SF Rotary District 7120 Geometry Award
Samuel Lorenzetti: Bausch & Lomb Award; Hobart & William Smith Finger Lakes Scholars Program; Junior Kiwanian
Camille Macina: Triple C Award
Jocelyn Mansell: Keuka College George H. Ball Community Achievement Award
Alyssa Marley: George Eastman Young Leaders Award; Hobart & William Smith Finger Lakes Scholars Program; Junior Rotarian
Megan Marley: SF Rotary District 7120 Algebra II; VFW-Lt. Cyrus Garnsey Post
Shae McConnell: Walter Cerep Memorial Award
Abigail Palmer: French IV
Emily Partee: Triple C Award
Auraliz Pena Alicea: Keuka College George H. Ball Community Achievement Award
Isiah Plummer: Seneca Falls Teacher’s Association Mountain Climbing Award
Gino Porretta: Daughters of the American Revolution Award; Hobart & William Smith Finger Lakes Scholars Program; Junior Kiwanian; RIT Computing Medal & Scholarship Program
Griffin Pundt: Hobart & William Smith Finger Lakes Scholars Program; RIT Innovation and Creativity Award
Carter Puylara: Junior Kiwanian; Keuka College George H. Ball Community Achievement Award
Kendyl Rasbeck: Hobart & William Smith Finger Lakes Scholars Program; Keuka College George H. Ball Community Achievement Award
Matthew Reardon: NYS Comptroller Achievement Award
Faith Rhinehart: James Long Memorial Award
Gavin Rhinehart: Joseph Campese Award; Hobart & William Smith Finger Lakes Scholars Program; Junior Rotarian; Wells College 21st Century Leadership
Camryn Rook: Junior Rotarian; Russell Sage College-Student Sage Scholarship
Sydney Rook: USMC, Semper Fidelis Award music
Sydney Sandroni: Hobart & William Smith Finger Lakes Scholars Program; Junior Rotarian; RIT Computing Medal & Scholarship Program; Seneca Falls Police Union Citizenship Award
Thomas Santana: Clarkson Leadership Award; Junior Kiwanian
Shanelee Saxton: Elmira College Key Award
Jonathan Scholes: Junior Rotarian; Spanish IV; St. Michael’s College Book Award for Academic Achievement with a social conscience
Nathaniel Sealy: Emily Fraser Award in Chorus
Mya Soto: Hobart & William Smith Finger Lakes Scholars Program; Junior Rotarian; RIT Innovation and Creativity Award
Morgan Trout: Hobart & William Smith Finger Lakes Scholars Program; Junior Rotarian
Isabel Wager: Junior Kiwanian; St. Michael’s College Book Award for Academic Achievement with a social conscience
Camden Wehrle: Hobart & William Smith Finger Lakes Scholars Program; Junior Rotarian; Rensselaer Polytechnical Institute Medal Award
Hannah Weston: Elmira College Key Award
Michelle Wu: SF Rotary District 7120 Algebra I
Olivia Yancey: Elizabeth J. Amidon Memorial Award