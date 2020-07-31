SENECA FALLS — The following academic awards were presented last month by Zoom to Mynderse Academy students.

Aaliyah Adams: USMC, Distinguished Athlete male

Henry Belke: John Fraser Award in Band

Macy Benz: Colonel Emerging Leader Award; Junior Kiwanian

Christopher Cratsley: Colonel Emerging Leader Award; Junior Kiwanian; Wells College 21st Century Leadership;

Michael Eller: USMC, Scholastic Excellence

Nicole Engster: US Army, National Scholar/Athlete

Jeniya Fils: Masonic Lodge Award

Isabelle Foster: Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony Award; Junior Rotarian

Madison Gage: Clarkson Achievement Award; Hobart & William Smith Finger Lakes Scholars Program

Kendyl Greer: Junior Kiwanian; Xerox, University of Rochester

Jared Hartwell: Junior Kiwanian

Sydney Haust: Spanish III

Carly Herron: Colonel Emerging Leader Award

Griffin Herron: USMC, Distinguished Athlete

Phillip Jang: US Army, National Scholar/Athlete

Alyssa Karsten: Junior Rotarian; Russell Sage College-Student Sage Scholarship

Valerie Kohlberger: Colonel Emerging Leader Award; Junior Kiwanian

Caitlyn Korzeniewski: NYS Comptroller Achievement Award

Grace Lando: Spanish II

Flora Lin: SF Rotary District 7120 Geometry Award

Samuel Lorenzetti: Bausch & Lomb Award; Hobart & William Smith Finger Lakes Scholars Program; Junior Kiwanian

Camille Macina: Triple C Award

Jocelyn Mansell: Keuka College George H. Ball Community Achievement Award

Alyssa Marley: George Eastman Young Leaders Award; Hobart & William Smith Finger Lakes Scholars Program; Junior Rotarian

Megan Marley: SF Rotary District 7120 Algebra II; VFW-Lt. Cyrus Garnsey Post

Shae McConnell: Walter Cerep Memorial Award

Abigail Palmer: French IV

Emily Partee: Triple C Award

Auraliz Pena Alicea: Keuka College George H. Ball Community Achievement Award

Isiah Plummer: Seneca Falls Teacher’s Association Mountain Climbing Award

Gino Porretta: Daughters of the American Revolution Award; Hobart & William Smith Finger Lakes Scholars Program; Junior Kiwanian; RIT Computing Medal & Scholarship Program

Griffin Pundt: Hobart & William Smith Finger Lakes Scholars Program; RIT Innovation and Creativity Award

Carter Puylara: Junior Kiwanian; Keuka College George H. Ball Community Achievement Award

Kendyl Rasbeck: Hobart & William Smith Finger Lakes Scholars Program; Keuka College George H. Ball Community Achievement Award

Matthew Reardon: NYS Comptroller Achievement Award

Faith Rhinehart: James Long Memorial Award

Gavin Rhinehart: Joseph Campese Award; Hobart & William Smith Finger Lakes Scholars Program; Junior Rotarian; Wells College 21st Century Leadership

Camryn Rook: Junior Rotarian; Russell Sage College-Student Sage Scholarship

Sydney Rook: USMC, Semper Fidelis Award music

Sydney Sandroni: Hobart & William Smith Finger Lakes Scholars Program; Junior Rotarian; RIT Computing Medal & Scholarship Program; Seneca Falls Police Union Citizenship Award

Thomas Santana: Clarkson Leadership Award; Junior Kiwanian

Shanelee Saxton: Elmira College Key Award

Jonathan Scholes: Junior Rotarian; Spanish IV; St. Michael’s College Book Award for Academic Achievement with a social conscience

Nathaniel Sealy: Emily Fraser Award in Chorus

Mya Soto: Hobart & William Smith Finger Lakes Scholars Program; Junior Rotarian; RIT Innovation and Creativity Award

Morgan Trout: Hobart & William Smith Finger Lakes Scholars Program; Junior Rotarian

Keuka College George H. Ball Community Achievement Award

Isabel Wager: Junior Kiwanian; St. Michael’s College Book Award for Academic Achievement with a social conscience

Camden Wehrle: Hobart & William Smith Finger Lakes Scholars Program; Junior Rotarian; Rensselaer Polytechnical Institute Medal Award

Hannah Weston: Elmira College Key Award

Michelle Wu: SF Rotary District 7120 Algebra I

Olivia Yancey: Elizabeth J. Amidon Memorial Award

